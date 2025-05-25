Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025 Highlights: SRH Beat KKR By 110 Runs In Delhi

I thought they batted really well, Yes, we made few errors while bowling, but the way they batted, they capitalised on all the loose balls and also hit all the good balls as well. Credit goes to SRH batters, their intent was really great. We did discuss about bowling slower balls, bowling wider, bowling wide slower balls as well but sometimes if the bowlers don't execute the plan really well, then batters like Klaasen and all the SRH batters ... they batted really well. We were short on our execution part but also made lot many errors throughout the innings as a bowling unit. Throughout the season, we had our moments, we had our chances, 2-3 close games which we thought we didn't play well as a team, as a unit. Apart from that, we tried our best, we gave our best. A format like this, you got to be switched on every time. This format is really tough, this IPL is really tough. As a team, we had those chances, we had those moments, we would have been probably number one or two in the table. But, no regrets, lots to learn from this season. All the players tried their best, gave their best. We'll come back really stronger next year.