Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025 Highlights: SRH Beat KKR By 110 Runs In Delhi

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Mohammed Shami, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Shivam Shukla, Harshit Rana, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Predicted Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first in Delhi.
Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Match Starts
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad with Vaibhav Arora opening the bowling for KKR. just two runs from the first over.
SRH - 2/0 (1)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Fifty Up For Sunrisers
The opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have started the mayhem with reaching the first fifty runs off just 20 balls. This is their quickest fifty of the season. Head is taking charge and Sharma is playing his role of supporting the character.
SRH - 66/0 (5)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Sharma Falls!
Sunil Narine was introduced into the attack in the seventh over and Abhishek Sharma hit a couple of sixes in his over. But Narine had the last laugh after dismissing him on the very next delivery. Heinrich Klaasen is the new batter at the crease. Travis Head completed his fifty in the next over.
SRH - 109/1 (8)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Klaasen Hits Fifty!
Heinrich Klaasen completed his half-century in just 17 balls after three consecutive boundaries in the 12th over. Travis Head has also shifted his hears and making runs at a higher run-rate.
SRH - 174/1 (12)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Klaasen Shifts Gears
Travis Head lost his wicket in the 13th over when Sunil Narine got him caught out by Andre Russell. Ishan Kishan has replaced him at the crease, and he has started making runs with Heinrich Klaasen, who has changed his gears after completing his half-century.
SRH - 219/2 (16)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: 17 Runs From 18th Over
Andre Russell came to bowl the 18th over for KKR, and Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan welcomed him with three boundaries. 18 runs came from the over. SRH are looking to reach 300 runs. Can they achieve this? Let's find out.
SRH - 254/2 (18)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Klaasen's Ton!
Heinrich Klaasen completed his second IPL ton in just 37 balls. This is the joint-third-fastest IPL ton in history. He joined Yusuf Pathan. Aniket Verma also played a couple of big shots which helped SRH post 278 runs on the board.
SRH - 278/3 (20)
Innings Break!
Brief Score: SRH - 278/3 (20)
Heinrich Klaasen - 105 (39), Travis Head - 76 (40) | Sunil Narine: (4-0-42-2)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Knight Riders Start Batting
The chase for the third-biggest total of IPL history is on. Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine are in the middle with Pat Cummins opening the bowling for SRH. 13 runs from the first over.
KKR - 13/0 (1)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Rahane Falls!
Sunil Narine was in fine form, but Jaydev Unadkat dismissed him to slow down the KKR innings. Quinton de Kock is finding it difficult to connect the ball. Ajinkya Rahane also lost his wicket to Unadkat. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the new batter at the crease.
KKR - 59/2 (6)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Harsh Dubey Strikes!
Harsh Dubey was introduced into the bowling attack in the eighth over, and he dismissed Rinku Singh and Andre Russell on successive deliveries to put KKR on the back foot. Half of the KKR players are back in the pavilion.
KKR - 76/5 (9)
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: KKR 95/5 (12)
Harsh Dubey fires in a quicker arm-ball on off stump, pushing Manish Pandey onto the back foot. Pandey tries to cut but misses timing, sending the ball to point. He looks for a run but is quickly sent back.
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: KKR 151/7 (16)
Eshan Malinga misses his yorker and serves up a full delivery, and Manish Pandey makes him pay, this one's launched even further than the last six, soaring deep into the stands. He repeated the same on the last delivery of the over.
SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win!
Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 168 runs in 18.4 overs and won the match by 110 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
KKR - 168/10 (18.4)
Ajinkya Rahane | KKR Captain
I thought they batted really well, Yes, we made few errors while bowling, but the way they batted, they capitalised on all the loose balls and also hit all the good balls as well. Credit goes to SRH batters, their intent was really great. We did discuss about bowling slower balls, bowling wider, bowling wide slower balls as well but sometimes if the bowlers don't execute the plan really well, then batters like Klaasen and all the SRH batters ... they batted really well. We were short on our execution part but also made lot many errors throughout the innings as a bowling unit. Throughout the season, we had our moments, we had our chances, 2-3 close games which we thought we didn't play well as a team, as a unit. Apart from that, we tried our best, we gave our best. A format like this, you got to be switched on every time. This format is really tough, this IPL is really tough. As a team, we had those chances, we had those moments, we would have been probably number one or two in the table. But, no regrets, lots to learn from this season. All the players tried their best, gave their best. We'll come back really stronger next year.
Pat Cummins | SRH Captain
Amazing finish. The last few games of the season, lots of things clicked and it was scary to watch that kind of batting. With the calibre of the players we have, we can't play any worse than what we did earlier. With the players we have, we should be making the finals, this year we didn't. We get wickets like here, we got to max out and get 250-260 and other ones where we need to graft and get to 170 which we didn't. Quite a few people got opportunities, we looked at each one of them when selecting a team, but couldn't fit them in. Really happy with the squad we have got, few players went with injures back home, we used 20 players.
Heinrich Klaasen | SRH (POTM)
As I said earlier, the franchise have invested a lot of money, they have been here for 12-13 years. We played brilliant cricket for the last three games, they gave us an incredible holiday and thanks to them. It's pride for us as well, got a lot of starts did not kick on, today I did. That's normally the plan on this wicket, the straight boundaries are short and the other boundaries are 50 or 60 metres. I look to play straight and did not take on too many fielders and I'm pleased for that. (on picking the lengths) I have worked a lot on it, have to spend a lot of time in the nets getting it right. Sometimes I challenge myself too much, but that's all part of growing up on what you can do and what you can't. (on if he likes batting up top) Just the number I want to go out, we lost wickets usually early on. Today we got a good start and I went in. Normally around the 5th, 6th over and just after the powerplay in the 7th over is when I like to go out, sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. They don't pay me for not doing well.
That's All From Our Side!
Both teams ended their campaign with this match. SRH finished in sixth place in the points table with 13 points, whereas KKR finished in eighth place with 12 points.
That's all from our side. Goodnight and take care!