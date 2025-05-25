Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025 Highlights: SRH Beat KKR By 110 Runs In Delhi

Catch the highlights of the SRH Vs KKR match of the IPL 2025, right here

Sunrisers Hyderabads Jaydev Unadkat, centre right, celebrates with teammates. AP
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jaydev Unadkat, centre right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Delhi. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Here are the highlights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match 68 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, 25 May 2025. Heinrich Klaasen hit the third-joint-fastest IPL ton to help SRH beat KKR by a big margin of 110 runs. Catch the highlights of the SRH Vs KKR match of the IPL 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Mohammed Shami, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Shivam Shukla, Harshit Rana, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first in Delhi.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Match Starts

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad with Vaibhav Arora opening the bowling for KKR. just two runs from the first over.

SRH - 2/0 (1)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Fifty Up For Sunrisers

The opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have started the mayhem with reaching the first fifty runs off just 20 balls. This is their quickest fifty of the season. Head is taking charge and Sharma is playing his role of supporting the character.

SRH - 66/0 (5)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Sharma Falls!

Sunil Narine was introduced into the attack in the seventh over and Abhishek Sharma hit a couple of sixes in his over. But Narine had the last laugh after dismissing him on the very next delivery. Heinrich Klaasen is the new batter at the crease. Travis Head completed his fifty in the next over.

SRH - 109/1 (8)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Klaasen Hits Fifty!

Heinrich Klaasen completed his half-century in just 17 balls after three consecutive boundaries in the 12th over. Travis Head has also shifted his hears and making runs at a higher run-rate.

SRH - 174/1 (12)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Klaasen Shifts Gears

Travis Head lost his wicket in the 13th over when Sunil Narine got him caught out by Andre Russell. Ishan Kishan has replaced him at the crease, and he has started making runs with Heinrich Klaasen, who has changed his gears after completing his half-century.

SRH - 219/2 (16)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: 17 Runs From 18th Over

Andre Russell came to bowl the 18th over for KKR, and Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan welcomed him with three boundaries. 18 runs came from the over. SRH are looking to reach 300 runs. Can they achieve this? Let's find out.

SRH - 254/2 (18)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Klaasen's Ton!

Heinrich Klaasen completed his second IPL ton in just 37 balls. This is the joint-third-fastest IPL ton in history. He joined Yusuf Pathan. Aniket Verma also played a couple of big shots which helped SRH post 278 runs on the board.

SRH - 278/3 (20)

Innings Break!

Brief Score: SRH - 278/3 (20)

Heinrich Klaasen - 105 (39), Travis Head - 76 (40) | Sunil Narine: (4-0-42-2)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Knight Riders Start Batting

The chase for the third-biggest total of IPL history is on. Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine are in the middle with Pat Cummins opening the bowling for SRH. 13 runs from the first over.

KKR - 13/0 (1)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Rahane Falls!

Sunil Narine was in fine form, but Jaydev Unadkat dismissed him to slow down the KKR innings. Quinton de Kock is finding it difficult to connect the ball. Ajinkya Rahane also lost his wicket to Unadkat. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the new batter at the crease.

KKR - 59/2 (6)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Harsh Dubey Strikes!

Harsh Dubey was introduced into the bowling attack in the eighth over, and he dismissed Rinku Singh and Andre Russell on successive deliveries to put KKR on the back foot. Half of the KKR players are back in the pavilion.

KKR - 76/5 (9)

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: KKR 95/5 (12)

Harsh Dubey fires in a quicker arm-ball on off stump, pushing Manish Pandey onto the back foot. Pandey tries to cut but misses timing, sending the ball to point. He looks for a run but is quickly sent back.

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: KKR 151/7 (16)

Eshan Malinga misses his yorker and serves up a full delivery, and Manish Pandey makes him pay, this one's launched even further than the last six, soaring deep into the stands. He repeated the same on the last delivery of the over.

SRH Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win!

Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 168 runs in 18.4 overs and won the match by 110 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

KKR - 168/10 (18.4)

Ajinkya Rahane | KKR Captain

I thought they batted really well, Yes, we made few errors while bowling, but the way they batted, they capitalised on all the loose balls and also hit all the good balls as well. Credit goes to SRH batters, their intent was really great. We did discuss about bowling slower balls, bowling wider, bowling wide slower balls as well but sometimes if the bowlers don't execute the plan really well, then batters like Klaasen and all the SRH batters ... they batted really well. We were short on our execution part but also made lot many errors throughout the innings as a bowling unit. Throughout the season, we had our moments, we had our chances, 2-3 close games which we thought we didn't play well as a team, as a unit. Apart from that, we tried our best, we gave our best. A format like this, you got to be switched on every time. This format is really tough, this IPL is really tough. As a team, we had those chances, we had those moments, we would have been probably number one or two in the table. But, no regrets, lots to learn from this season. All the players tried their best, gave their best. We'll come back really stronger next year.

Pat Cummins | SRH Captain

Amazing finish. The last few games of the season, lots of things clicked and it was scary to watch that kind of batting. With the calibre of the players we have, we can't play any worse than what we did earlier. With the players we have, we should be making the finals, this year we didn't. We get wickets like here, we got to max out and get 250-260 and other ones where we need to graft and get to 170 which we didn't. Quite a few people got opportunities, we looked at each one of them when selecting a team, but couldn't fit them in. Really happy with the squad we have got, few players went with injures back home, we used 20 players.

Heinrich Klaasen | SRH (POTM)

As I said earlier, the franchise have invested a lot of money, they have been here for 12-13 years. We played brilliant cricket for the last three games, they gave us an incredible holiday and thanks to them. It's pride for us as well, got a lot of starts did not kick on, today I did. That's normally the plan on this wicket, the straight boundaries are short and the other boundaries are 50 or 60 metres. I look to play straight and did not take on too many fielders and I'm pleased for that. (on picking the lengths) I have worked a lot on it, have to spend a lot of time in the nets getting it right. Sometimes I challenge myself too much, but that's all part of growing up on what you can do and what you can't. (on if he likes batting up top) Just the number I want to go out, we lost wickets usually early on. Today we got a good start and I went in. Normally around the 5th, 6th over and just after the powerplay in the 7th over is when I like to go out, sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. They don't pay me for not doing well.

That's All From Our Side!

Both teams ended their campaign with this match. SRH finished in sixth place in the points table with 13 points, whereas KKR finished in eighth place with 12 points.

That's all from our side. Goodnight and take care!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss