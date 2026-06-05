Portfolios For Karnataka Cabinet Announced: CM Shivakumar Keeps finance, Kharge Gets Home

Deputy CM G Parameshwara has also been tasked with the revenue department along with youth empowerment and sports
Among those who retained their portfolios were KJ George who continued with the energy department and MB Patil, who retained the large and medium industries ministry.
Sharan Prakash Patil will hold the medical education portfolio as earlier
A day after the Congress put in place a new cabinet for its Karnataka government, ministers in the DK Shivakumar-led cabinet were allocated ministerial portfolios on Thursday.
Chief minister DK Shivakumar will hold the finance department alongside the departments of personnel and administrative reform, cabinet affairs, intelligence, and all unallocated portfolios.
Reports suggest that the notification was delayed owing to disagreements over the Bengaluru Development minister portfolio. Ramalinga Reddy, MLA from Bengaluru's BTM Layout constituency, was handed the irrigation ministry, held by Shivakumar earlier.
Reddy said he was promised the Bengaluru Development portfolio and registered his protest. Krishna Byre Gowda, earlier revenue Minister under Siddaramaiah, has been handed the Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio.
According to the portfolio allocation notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, G Parameshwara, while serving as the state’s deputy chief minister, has also been tasked with the revenue department along with youth empowerment and sports.
Priyank Kharge will be Karnataka’s new Home minister even as he retained the information technology and biotechnology department he managed in the Siddaramaiah government.
Also among the ministers who retained their portfolios were KJ George who continued with the energy department and MB Patil, who retained the large and medium industries ministry. George was also given the tourism department in the new cabinet. Satish Jarkiholi will continue to serve as public works minister, while the food and civil supplies portfolio was retained by KH Muniyappa. Sharan Prakash Patil will hold the medical education portfolio as earlier.
UT Khader is named as the new health minister for the state which he held in the previous Siddaramaiah government from 2013 to 2018.
Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of the ousted chief minister and Congress veteran, got the urban water supply and drainage board departments alongside charges for the urban infrastructure development and finance corporation. Notably, he will also hold the department for all urban development authorities and local planning authorities, excluding the BDA, BMRDA along with the ministry for GBA commissionerate of town and country planning