Ladakh SIR: Row Over Alleged Inclusion Of Non-locals In Voter List

A Special Intensive Revision exercise to update electoral rolls, which is underway in Ladakh, has raised concerns about the inclusion of non-locals in the voter list

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
ladakh sir
A meeting regarding the Table Top Exercise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was chaired today by the AERO at the conference hall of BDO office, Khaltsi. The exercise was convened to review the preparedness and ensure smooth implementation of the upcoming revision activities under the Election Commission guidelines. Photo: Facebook / Department of Information & Public Relations, Leh, Ladakh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Members from the Buddhist community have voiced concerns that the political dominance of the Muslims will only increase, citing conversions of Buddhists

  • Authorities in Leh contend SIR in the UT would be no different from the rest of the parts of the country

  • Community leaders denounce giving it a communal colour

A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to update electoral rolls in Ladakh, which is currently underway, has, however, raised fears about inclusion of non-locals in the voter list, with some members from the Buddhist community also voicing concerns that this would strengthen the political domination of Muslims.

The update of electoral rolls through a door-to-door survey would be carried out in Ladakh for the first time after it became a Union Territory (UT) on August 5, 2019, following the revocation of Article 370 and its separation from the Jammu and Kashmir UT. The SIR in the UT comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier announced a similar intensive revision exercise in some states in other parts of the country.

Authorities have sought that the manual updating of electoral rolls by tallying it with the previous voter lists be carried out at the earliest, to be followed by the door-to-door surveys.

The ECI has issued a list of several documents, which includes Aadhaar as well as other government-issued identity cards on whose basis people can register their names in the voter list. Authorities in Leh say that the SIR in the UT would be no different from the rest of the parts of the country.

Chief Electoral Officer Ladakh, Rahul Sharma, says that the SIR exercise that involves door-to-door visits will be carried out in accordance with ECI guidelines. “The prescribed documents issued by the ECI will form the basis of SIR. The eligibility for becoming a voter in Ladakh is the same as it exists elsewhere, which is what has been prescribed in the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act. Any Indian citizen can become eligible to be a voter,” says Sharma.

Related Content
Related Content

An election official in Ladakh says that it is the first time in the UT that the intensive revision is being carried out through door-to-door visits. “Earlier, we would rely on the electoral rolls, which were updated when the Ladakh region was part of the Jammu and Kashmir state,” adds the official.

The SIR exercise has, however, raised concerns about the inclusion of non-locals in the electoral list. Buddhist groups have expressed fears that the exercise will ensure that the dominance of the Muslims in the politics of the region will only get strengthened.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Haji Haneefa, says domicile certificates should form the basis for inclusion of people in the voter list. He insists that they would resist any attempts to include non-locals in the electoral rolls.

“As of now, there is no assembly in Ladakh, and we are seeking that it should have one. Apart from the parliamentary elections held in Ladakh, the polls earlier for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council were held for developmental purposes and had only locals as voters. Our fight is focused on the fact that the locals will be reduced to a minority once jobs and land is opened for the non-locals, and that is why we are seeking constitutional guarantees and protections for the same. Inclusion of non-locals in the electoral rules will be unacceptable to us,” he says.

Buddhists in Ladakh have, however, expressed concern that since the population growth rate among Muslims was higher, their dominance in the region will only increase after the SIR.

Skarma Namtak, Convenor of Voice of Buddhist Ladakh, cites incidents of Muslims, allegedly luring the Buddhist girls into marriage to convert them to Islam as a means of “ political and religious domination.”

“It is a welcome step that a SIR is being carried out in Ladakh, like the rest of the country. However, we also believe that after the revision of electoral rolls is completed, the political dominance of the Muslims will only become more pronounced. Earlier, when Ladakh was part of the Jammu and Kashmir state, differences between the Muslims and the Buddhists didn’t exist, but after it became a new UT, the possibility that the Buddhists will become a minority is real,” he says.

“We have come across instances of some Buddhist families in Zanskar getting converted to Islam after they were misguided. We have also sought that a law be brought in to stop conversions in Ladakh,” adds Namtak.

Haneefa, however, rejects claims that Muslims have resorted to conversions through marriage with Buddhist girls, leading to a decline in their population. “The conversions of Muslims to Buddhism have also happened in the past, and there is no point giving it a communal colour,” he says.

In Ladakh, some Muslims are of the view that division of their votes through delimitation of the constituencies of the LAHDC has diminished their chances of winning the hill council polls. Political activist Ashraf Ali, who is among the members negotiating statehood with the Central government, says that there is demand from some Muslims in Leh that some seats in the LAHDC be reserved from among the members of the community. He, however, says that the groups which are trying to create a communal wedge in Ladakh by asserting that Muslims were attempting to convert the members of the Buddhist community were only doing this to “sabotage the movement for the political rights of the region that could be ensured through statehood.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2026: Sayali Satghare Removes Mooney, Devine In One Over; Gujarat Slip 5/3 (3)

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Rasooli’s 162-Run Stand Powers AFG To 181/3

  3. India Vs New Zealand, ODI Series: Gautam Gambhir's Report Card As Head Coach After Defeat Against NZ On Home Turf

  4. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Highlights: Djokovic Bags 100th Melbourne Park Victory; Swiatek Into Next Round

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez, Australian Open: Serbian Dominates First-Round Match, Securing 100th Melbourne Triumph

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez Highlights, Australian Open 1st Round: Serb Clinches 100th AO Win

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, Australian Open: Polish Star's Career Grand Slam Bid Starts With Comfortable Win

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Media Censorship: How State Control Shapes News, Internet, and Lives

  2. Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

  3. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  4. Sanjay Seth Urges Youth to Uphold Constitutional Values, Patriotism at NCC Republic Day Camp

  5. Day In Pics: January 17, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. India Invited to Join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Post-War Gaza Governance

  3. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  4. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  5. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation