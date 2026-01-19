Ladakh SIR: Row Over Alleged Inclusion Of Non-locals In Voter List

A meeting regarding the Table Top Exercise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was chaired today by the AERO at the conference hall of BDO office, Khaltsi. The exercise was convened to review the preparedness and ensure smooth implementation of the upcoming revision activities under the Election Commission guidelines. Photo: Facebook / Department of Information & Public Relations, Leh, Ladakh

