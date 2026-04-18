Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

The scene from Om Shanti Om features SRK delivering the monologue after receiving an award. In the scene, he says, “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki sazish ki hai. Kehte hain kisi dil ko shiddat se chaho toh poori kainat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” (I have tried to find you with such intensity that every particle in the universe has conspired to bring you closer to me. They say that if you desire something with all your heart, the entire universe begins to conspire to help you achieve it.)