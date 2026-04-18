Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

Summary of this article
Shah Rukh Khan turned nostalgic after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip from Om Shanti Om.
Reacting to it, the actor said he feels like the “king of the world”.
SRK is making his comeback with King.
On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Om Shanti Om (2007) speech, to which the superstar reacted, saying that he feels like the “King of the world”.
The Academy shared a snippet of the film’s much iconic monologue with the caption, “One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss (sic).”
SRK reacts as Academy shares Om Shanti Om speech
Shah Rukh reposted the clip on social media and wrote, “Thank you The Academy for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the King of the world. Ha ha (sic).”
The scene from Om Shanti Om features SRK delivering the monologue after receiving an award. In the scene, he says, “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki sazish ki hai. Kehte hain kisi dil ko shiddat se chaho toh poori kainat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” (I have tried to find you with such intensity that every particle in the universe has conspired to bring you closer to me. They say that if you desire something with all your heart, the entire universe begins to conspire to help you achieve it.)
Here's SRK's reaction
Director Farah Khan shared the post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “I want to thank The Academy and all those who forwarded this post to me,” with the hashtag “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost” (the film is not over yet, my friend).
Om Shanti Om also starred Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in supporting roles.
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects
Shah Rukh's next is Siddharth Anand’s King, which also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 24, 2026.