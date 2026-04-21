King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

Summary of this article
Pen Marudhar has reportedly acquired King's India rights for Rs 250 crore
Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and prominent Bollywood stars.
It will arrive in cinemas on Christmas 2026 with major Hollywood releases.
Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screens after a gap of three years. His upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, will arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026. The first glimpse and posters have already generated enough anticipation around the film. The latest reports claim that Pen Marudhar have acquired the distribution rights of King for a whopping amount.
King movie distribution deal
According to Bollywood Hungama, Pen Marudhar has bought King's all-India distribution rights for Rs. 250 crore, making it one of the major theatrical agreements of the year. The portal quoted a source saying, “The distributor has a long-standing association with Shah Rukh Khan's banner, having released films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, Ittefaq and many more.”
Several prominent companies, including A.A. Films, Jio Studios (Distribution), PVR INOX Pictures, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), and Dharma Productions (Distribution), had bid for King's domestic rights.
The source added, “Shah Rukh Khan was looking for a strong distribution partner to navigate the competitive window, and he is looking at a wide theatrical release in the month of December all across the country.”
King will lock horns with major Hollywood titles like Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3 and Jumanji during the festive window.