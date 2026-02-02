IND-W Vs SA-W: India Women To Play One-Off Test, Three ODIs Against South Africa - Check Full Schedule

CSA said the Test will be held in Gqeberha from December 20 to 23, while the ODIs are scheduled from December 9 to 15 across Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and Cape Town

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ICC Womens World Cup 2025 India Vs South Africa ODI cricket photos: Laura Wolvaardt
India will play three ODIs and a one-off Test in South Africa in December. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will tour South Africa in December

  • The women's team is slated to play one-off Test along with ODIs

  • The tour will also include three T20Is from March 18 to 23 in Kimberley, Benoni and KuGompo City

The Indian women’s team will play a one-off Test during its tour of South Africa later this year, which will also feature a three-match ODI series, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Friday.

CSA said the Test will be held in Gqeberha from December 20 to 23, while the ODIs are scheduled from December 9 to 15 across Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

"The Proteas will face India in a three-match ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) ODI series from 09–15 December, with the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom hosting the series opener before Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and the Newlands Cricket Ground stage the second and third matches," CSA said in a statement.

"The tour will also include a one-off Test match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha from 20-23 December.

"It will be the fourth red-ball contest between the two nations and only the second women’s Test match in the Friendly City since South Africa hosted England there in December 1960." Australia will also tour South Africa for three T20Is, as many ODIs and a solitary Test from March 18 to April 11, 2027.

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The T20Is will be played from March 18 to 23 in Kimberley, Benoni and KuGompo City, followed by the ODIs in Gqeberha, Paarl and Durban on March 27, March 31 and April 3.

The tour will conclude with a Test match at the JB Marks Oval in the North West province from April 8 to 11.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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