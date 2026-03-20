Kazakhstan Hockey Team Trains In India Ahead Of Asian Games Qualifiers 2026

Kazakhstan are training at the Sports Authority of India’s Northern Regional Centre in Sonipat from March 10 to 21 as part of their preparations for Asian Games qualification

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Kazakhstan Hockey Team Train In India Ahead Of Asian Games Qualifiers 2026
Kazakhstan’s men’s hockey team is training in India at SAI Sonipat (March 10–21) ahead of the Asian Games Qualifiers. Photo: Hockey India
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kazakhstan’s men’s hockey team is training in India at SAI Sonipat (March 10–21) ahead of the Asian Games Qualifiers

  • The camp offers top facilities and supports India’s goal of hosting international teams while promoting global sporting collaboration

  • Ranked 55th, Kazakhstan has improved recently, finishing fourth at the AHF Cup 2025

The Kazakhstan senior men's hockey team is currently in India for a high-performance training camp at Sports Authority of India's Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat, Haryana, from March 10 to 21 as part of its preparations for the upcoming Asian Games Qualifiers.

The camp, held at one of India's premier hockey training centres, offers world-class synthetic turf, advanced conditioning facilities, and an intensely competitive environment, providing Kazakhstan an ideal platform to fine-tune their skills ahead of the crucial continental assignment.

This initiative aligns with the vision of the Sports Ministry, and the Sports Authority of India to position the country as a global hub for sporting excellence by hosting and supporting international teams.

It also reflects the principles of the Olympic movement, promoting cross-border collaboration and athlete development.

"We are very pleased to be here at the Sports Authority of India Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat, which has been extremely hospitable to our team. Overall, India offers a very high standard of hockey, and that is exactly why we chose to come here — to learn, adapt, and grow.

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"This is our second visit to India after competing in Rajgir, Bihar during the Hero Asia Cup 2025, and once again, the experience has been invaluable," said Kazakhstan coach Olga Urmanova in a HI statement.

"We have already played several friendly matches against local teams here in SAI Sonipat, and the level of competition has been very high, which is exactly what we need at this stage of our preparation."

Ranked 55th in the world, Kazakhstan has shown significant progress in recent years. The team made a strong impression at the AHF Cup 2025 in Jakarta, where it finished fourth after entering as a late replacement.

It also gained valuable exposure at the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, competing against top Asian sides including India, Japan, and China.

HI president Dilip Tirkey stated, "We are delighted to welcome the Kazakhstan senior men's hockey team to India. Such training engagements not only contribute to the growth of hockey globally but also strengthen international sporting relationships.

"India has always been at the forefront of promoting hockey, and providing world-class facilities to visiting teams is part of our commitment to the sport's development."

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