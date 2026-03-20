Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Noufal's Strike, Strong Defence Help Islanders Edge Out Mariners

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Noufal PN scored the solitary goal of the match as an inspired effort from Mumbai City FC defence and goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa help them edge past Mohun Bagan

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26
Mumbai City FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against Mohun Bagan during ISL 2025-26. Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai City FC defeated Mohun Bagan in ISL 2025-26 clash

  • Noufal PN scored the solitary goal of the match

  • Mumbai City FC moved to the top of the table with the victory

Noufal PN’s first-half strike, backed by a standout defensive performance, guided Mumbai City FC to a 1-0 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their Indian Super League match at Kolkata on Friday.

Mumbai City FC moved to the top of the standings with this victory, staying unbeaten and going one point clear of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who slipped to second with 13 points.

Phurba Lachenpa was adjudged the Player of the Match for a series of crucial saves.

The contest began at a lively tempo, with Mohun Bagan dominating possession in the early exchanges, while Mumbai City looked to threaten on the counter. Noufal had the first attempt in the sixth minute but fired over from distance after being set up by captain Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The Mariners continued to control the ball, with right winger Liston Colaco seeing his effort blocked by Mumbai City centre-back Nuno Reis in the 19th minute.

The Islanders responded with a swift counterattack three minutes later as Chhangte found himself one-on-one with Vishal Kaith, but the goalkeeper stood firm to deny him before Mehtab Singh cleared the danger.

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The Islanders took the lead in the 27th minute following a well-worked team move.

A swift switch of play between four Mumbai City players from right to left found Noufal in space, and the winger produced a composed right-footed finish into the far corner to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Mohun Bagan pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but were repeatedly denied by Lachenpa. The Mumbai goalkeeper made an excellent diving save in the 40th minute to keep out Jason Cummings’ header, and followed it up with a series of stops to deny Dimitri Petratos from distance.

Despite end-to-end action, Mumbai City carried a slender 1-0 lead into the break.

The second half continued in a similar fashion, with Mohun Bagan dominating possession and Mumbai City looking dangerous on the counter.

Colaco tested Lachenpa early after the restart, while Vikram Pratap Singh forced a save from Kaith at the other end.

Maclaren came close in the 60th minute but dragged his effort wide, and moments later Petratos thought he had equalised after a rebound, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Lachenpa continued to stand tall, producing another fine save in the 69th minute to deny Mohun Bagan once again.

Despite relentless pressure and dominating possession, Mohun Bagan were unable to find the breakthrough as Mumbai City’s organised defensive unit held firm.

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