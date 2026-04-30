Bundelkhand Diary: Villagers Demand Compensation As Ken–Betwa Project Advances

Hailing from regions near Bundelkhand ourselves, we know that the veil here is linked inseparably with women’s very identity. Defying this norm, the women at the protest site were sloganeering and demonstrating by lying down on the symbolic funeral pyres. They maintained that all of the compensation that was offered went to the men. Should the men squander the money away, the women will be left with nothing. So, they demanded that women be given a share in the compen­sation. They also wanted girls over 18 years of age be considered separate households in their own right, and then be allotted compensation.