Mexico Vs Portugal, International Friendly 2026: Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing This Match? All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Mexico welcome Portugal for an international friendly match
Football returns to the Estadio Azteca for the first time in two years
Cristiano Ronaldo missing this game due to a minor hamstring injury
Portugal begin their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an international friendly match against one of the co-hosts for the summer spectacle Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca reopened after nearly two years of renovation.
The 2016 European champions will also be taking on another co-host USA in this international window on Wednesday, April 1. It will also be their final preparation game before the Portuguese unit play their FIFA World Cup opener on June 17 at the NRG stadium in Houston.
However, their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is most likely to make his last World Cup appearance, will miss both of Portugal's friendlies against Mexico and USA.
This is definitely a huge blow for A Selecao das Quinas as they set their sights on landing the country's first World Cup triumph in the summer.
But there aren't many reasons to worry as Cristiano Ronaldo has not suffered any major injury, according to head coach Roberto Martinez.
While playing for Al-Nassr in a Saudi Pro League match against Al-Fayha on February 28, Cristiano Ronaldo had a minor hamstring tear that ruled him out of the club's subsequent matches.
Portuguese head coach Roberto Martinez stated that Ronaldo is not at risk and that his return is just a matter of a few weeks. Martinez's comments suggested that Portugal are not wanting to rush Cristiano into the team.
His absence in this international window is a pre-cautionary step to prevent any further damage. Follow the Mexico Vs Portugal match LIVE here.