Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Unavailable As MEX Welcome POR

Mexico vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Catch play-by-play updates of the international friendly between Mexico and Portugal on Sunday, March 29, at Estadio Banorte

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Rohan Mukherjee
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Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026 Football Updates
Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo-Less POR Face MEX at Estadio Banorte File Photo
Mexico vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the international friendly between Mexico and Portugal on Sunday, March 29, at Estadio Banorte. A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal look to test their depth against World Cup co-hosts Mexico in a landmark clash that also marks the reopening of the iconic stadium in Mexico City, following major renovations. Portugal arrive in strong form despite their talisman’s absence, while Mexico, building through friendlies, will aim to capitalise on home support and carry momentum into the 2026 World Cup.
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Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing?

Cristiano Ronaldo is missing the friendly between Mexico and Portigal due to a minor hamstring injury. He sustained the muscle strain while playing for Al Nassr on February 28. Portugal’s management opted to rest the 41-year-old captain to ensure he is fully fit for the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Football Returns To Estadio Azteca

The iconic Estadio Azteca officially reopens its doors as Estadio Banorte for this high-profile friendly between hosts Mexico and visitors Portugal.

Following extensive renovations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, the Colossus of Santa Ursula will debut its new hybrid pitch and modern lighting. The Estadio Banorte will be one of the key venues in the 48-team tournament in the Americas.

Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Good Morning!

Hello football fans, what better way to kick-start the day than with a cracking Mexico vs Portugal clash in this International Friendly 2026, stay tuned, we’ve got live updates coming your way.

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