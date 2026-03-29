Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Unavailable As MEX Welcome POR

Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing?
Cristiano Ronaldo is missing the friendly between Mexico and Portigal due to a minor hamstring injury. He sustained the muscle strain while playing for Al Nassr on February 28. Portugal’s management opted to rest the 41-year-old captain to ensure he is fully fit for the 2026 World Cup.
Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Football Returns To Estadio Azteca
The iconic Estadio Azteca officially reopens its doors as Estadio Banorte for this high-profile friendly between hosts Mexico and visitors Portugal.
Following extensive renovations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, the Colossus of Santa Ursula will debut its new hybrid pitch and modern lighting. The Estadio Banorte will be one of the key venues in the 48-team tournament in the Americas.
Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Good Morning!
Hello football fans, what better way to kick-start the day than with a cracking Mexico vs Portugal clash in this International Friendly 2026, stay tuned, we’ve got live updates coming your way.