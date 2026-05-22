Al-Nassr 4-1 Damac, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes Twice To End Trophy Drought

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Associated Press
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Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al-Nassr beat Damac 4-1 to clinch the Saudi Pro League title, ending his three-year wait for silverware with the club

Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match report matchday 34 Cristiano Ronaldo title win
Al-Nassr players celebrate winning the Saudi Pro League title on May 21, 2026. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 27th and 28th league goals of the season in Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Damac

  • The win secured Al-Nassr’s first league title since 2019, ending Ronaldo’s trophy drought in Saudi Arabia

  • Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also scored for the home side

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally won a major trophy with Al-Nassr.

The 41-year-old Portugal star scored twice in a 4-1 win over Damac to help Al-Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title Thursday. It’s the team’s first major trophy since Ronaldo joined more than three years ago.

After the trophy presentations, Ronaldo posted a social media video of himself and the team with the notation: “It means so much to us.” It also included the words “Yalla Nassr,” which when translated from Arabic means “Come on, Al Nassr!” and is a popular cheer used by the team’s fans.

Ronaldo lifted the trophy just two days after being named in Portugal’s roster for the World Cup, which would mark a record sixth appearance at the tournament.

The victory secured top spot for Al-Nassr, two points ahead of city rival Al-Hilal, which finished second despite completing the 34-game season undefeated.

Ronaldo struck his 27th and 28th league goals of the season in the second half after Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman scored on either side of halftime to put Al-Nassr in control.

Al-Nassr was leading 2-1 when Ronaldo restored his team’s two-goal cushion just past the hour mark, curling a free kick from the left side through traffic and into the net.

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Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and other Al-Nassr footballers celebrate after a goal against Damac in Saudi Pro League 2025-26. - AlNassrFC_EN/X
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2023. - | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training. - | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Najma on March 3, 2026. - | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN

He added his second eight minutes from time, finishing high from close range to seal the result as celebrations began. Visibly emotional, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was taken off to a standing ovation with three minutes remaining.

It is Al-Nassr’s 11th league title and first since 2019.

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