Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq Preview, Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups – All You Need To Know

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Know all about the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo could be seen in action as Al-Nassr take on Al-Ettifaq

  • Al-Nassr lead the Saudi Pro League table whereas their opponents are seventh

  • Ronaldo scored in his side's last SPL match

Cristiano Ronaldo's participation remains a doubt as his Al-Nassr side takes on Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League match on Wednesday, April 15. The match will be played at Al Awwal Park in matchday 29.

Ronaldo comes into the match after scoring against Al Okhdood in a 2-0 win, wherein he scored the game's first goal, taking his overall tally to 968 goals.

All in all, Ronaldo has scored 24 goals and assisted twice in 24 games for Al-Nassr this campaign.

Speaking about their opponents, Al-Ettifaq are seventh in the SPL 2026 table with 42 points and have won just 12 matches this campaign.

Al-Ettifaq's captain Georginio Wijnaldum will remain key for his side's fortunes in tonight's fixture against Al-Nassr. Wijnaldum has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 27 SPL 2025-26 matches.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League: Head-to-head

Speaking of their record in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq have clashed with each other 41 times with Al Nassr holding the advantage with 19 wins compared to 11 victories for Al-Ettifaq. There have been 11 draws between both sides.

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Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League: Predicted XIs

Al-Nassr:

Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Al Amri, Yahya; Coman, Brozovic, Gabriel, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

Al Ettifaq:

Rodak; Al Olayan, Hindi, Calvo, Al Otaibi; Duda, Medran; Costa, Wijnaldum, Al Ghannam; Dembele

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming

Q

When and where is the Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match is scheduled to be played at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, from 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 15.

Q

Where to watch the Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Q

Where to watch the Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq match live on TV?

A

The Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq match will be available on the FanCode Sports channel on Tata Play (Channel 475).

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