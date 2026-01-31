Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title
Elena Rybakina sealed victory with an ace in Melbourne! The Russian-born Kazakhstani beat Aryna Sabalenka, the World No. 1 from Belarus, in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) to claim her maiden Australian Open women's singles title on Saturday (January 31, 2026). In front of a packed Rod Laver Arena crowd, the 26-year-old took the first set with relative ease but lost the second, then dug deep in the decider to claim her second Grand Slam title. Lasting two hours and 19 minutes, the title clash saw the World No. 4 complete her revenge for the 2023 final defeat, also in three sets. Jennifer Capriati, a two-time Australian Open champion in 2001 and 2002, presented the trophies. On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz will seek his first Major Down Under, and the top-seeded Spaniard will face Serbian great and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic.
