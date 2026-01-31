Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Elena Rybakina sealed victory with an ace in Melbourne! The Russian-born Kazakhstani beat Aryna Sabalenka, the World No. 1 from Belarus, in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) to claim her maiden Australian Open women's singles title on Saturday (January 31, 2026). In front of a packed Rod Laver Arena crowd, the 26-year-old took the first set with relative ease but lost the second, then dug deep in the decider to claim her second Grand Slam title. Lasting two hours and 19 minutes, the title clash saw the World No. 4 complete her revenge for the 2023 final defeat, also in three sets. Jennifer Capriati, a two-time Australian Open champion in 2001 and 2002, presented the trophies. On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz will seek his first Major Down Under, and the top-seeded Spaniard will face Serbian great and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-18
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
1/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-2
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-3
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-4
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns a shot from Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-5
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns a shot from Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-6
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reacts during her match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-7
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus tries to stop a ball from Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-8
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-9
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns a shot from Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-10
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-11
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-12
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves the ball to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-13
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning a set against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-14
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-15
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus gestures after losing a point to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-16
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus tosses her racket after losing her serve to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-17
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reacts during her match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-19
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is congratulated by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus after the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-20
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan holds The Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, left after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at right during the trophy ceremony for the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-24
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after losing her match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-21
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-22
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/22
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open tennis-23
Elena Rybakina, center, of Kazakhstan holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup as she poses with her team after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Slams 42-Ball Ton As India Post 271 In Thiruvananthapuram

  2. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Last Match For Both Teams Before World Cup; Proteas In Pink

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Postpones Official Jersey Launch Amid Participation Uncertainty - Report

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh To Captain Australia As Pat Cummins Ruled Out Due To Injury - Check Replacement

  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Preview: Blue Colts Eye Asia Cup Final Revenge Against Shaheens

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  2. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  3. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina, Australian Open Final: World No. 1 'Ready To Do Whatever' For 5th Grand Slam Title

  5. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina, Australian Open Final: 'Who Knows?' – Kazakhstani Looks To Exact Revenge On Belarusian Star

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Union Budget 2026: What India’s Middle Class Wants From FM Sitharaman — And Why It Feels Ignored

  3. Union Budget 2026: Simple Guide To Key Budgetary Terms And Finance

  4. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  5. An Ode To The Charpoy

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Iran Protests: What Do Iranians Want From The International Community?

  2. Erdogan Says Turkey Ready To Facilitate Talks Between Iran, US Amid Rising Tensions

  3. Trump Warns Iran As US Military Build-Up Intensifies Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs, Moves To Decertify Canadian Aircraft

  5. Trump Warns UK Over China As Starmer Secures Economic Deals In Beijing

Latest Stories

  1. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  2. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  3. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus

  4. Tarigami Condemns Attacks On Kashmiris Outside J&K, Seeks Centre’s Intervention

  5. WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming: Which Superstars Are Participating? What Are The Key Matches And When, Where To Watch?

  6. Union Budget 2026: Economic Survey Sounds Alarm on Gig Economy. The Budget 2026 Must Respond

  7. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

  8. Gemini February 2026 Horoscope: Gradual Career Movement, Relationship Warmth, Learning Growth, And Health Awareness