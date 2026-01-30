Sabalenka Vs Rybakina, Australian Open Final: World No. 1 'Ready To Do Whatever' For 5th Grand Slam Title

Aryna Sabalenka reached her fourth consecutive Australian Open final with a straight-sets win over Elina Svitolina
The Belarusian has not dropped a set all tournament; Rybakina has also cruised into the final without losing a set
Sabalenka is the third woman in the Open Era to reach four successive singles finals in Melbourne
World number one Aryna Sabalenka feels "ready to do whatever" as she prepares to take on Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.
Sabalenka beat Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-3 to set up a meeting with Rybakina, who saw off Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6 (9-7) in the other semi-final.
It marks a repeat of the 2023 final in Melbourne, which Sabalenka won 4-6 6-3 6-4 for the second of her four grand slam titles to date.
The 27-year-old is into her fourth straight final at the Australian Open and has made it to her latest championship match without dropping a set.
With plenty of momentum on her side, Sabalenka feels mentally strong enough for any challenge thrown at her.
"Right now, my mentality is like I'm ready to do whatever," she said. "I'm ready to go out there and fight with what I have and do everything I can.
"I think when I have this mentality, I play my best tennis, and I'm there, I'm fighting, I have my opportunities. That's my approach to the finals."
Sabalenka is the third female in the Open Era to reach four successive singles finals in the event after Evonne Goolagong and Martina Hingis.
She has also now reached the last seven grand slam finals on hard court in a run stretching back to 2023.
The Belarusian dominated Svitolina with her power game and landed 67% of her first serves in a relatively routine victory.
Next opponent, Rybakina, has also yet to drop a set, however, and no player on the WTA Tour has more wins (37) since the end of last year's Wimbledon.
The last time both women's singles finalists reached the decider in the tournament without dropping a set was Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters in 2004.
Asked how she intends to prepare for Saturday's final, Sabalenka said: "I'm on season two of Homeland. The plan is to finish the season with my boyfriend.
"It's been forever since we started watching it, and we are only on season two. So, first of all, a little bit of a hit, [then after that] it's Netflix, maybe dinner with the team, and I'm ready to go."