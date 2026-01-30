Sabalenka Vs Rybakina, Australian Open Final: 'Who Knows?' – Kazakhstani Looks To Exact Revenge On Belarusian Star

Elena Rybakina has reached the Australian Open 2026 final without losing a set
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elina Svitolina in straight sets and is bidding for a third Australian Open title
The pair become just the fourth women’s duo this century to contest multiple Australian Open finals
Elena Rybakina believes she is playing "better every match" after setting up a repeat of the 2023 Australian Open final with Aryna Sabalenka.
The 2022 Wimbledon champion has a chance to exact some revenge on Sabalenka three years on and claim a second grand slam crown.
Rybakina, who lost that previous final 4-6 6-3 6-4, has yet to drop a single set in this year's tournament – though nor has her next opponent.
Not since Serena Williams faced Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2008 have two grand slam finalists gone the distance without losing a set.
"It's nice statistic, for sure," Rybakina said. "It's important that I started this tournament not at my best form, but throughout it improved.
"I've played better every match. For me, it's also little success that I didn't drop a set.
"We did a great job with the team that actually, let's say, not maybe my best, but almost the best form, and it's happened here in Australia."
World number five Rybakina's most recent straight-sets win came against Jessica Pegula in Thursday's semi-final.
Rybakina won 6-4 7-6 (9-7) to tee up a showdown with Sabalenka, who beat Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-3 to stay on course for a third title in Australia.
Sabalenka and Rybakina are the fourth female pair to meet in multiple Australian Open finals this century, following Jennifer Capriati and Martina Hingis (2001, 2002), Serena Williams and Venus Williams (2003, 2017) and Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova (2007, 2015).
Rather than reflect on the defeat to Sabalenka three years ago, though, Rybakina intends to switch off ahead of Saturday's rematch.
"I will keep the routine; I will come here tomorrow and practise a bit and work with the physiotherapist," she said.
"But to switch it up, I will go to the city for a bit of shopping. Who knows? I definitely need to do something different.
"I want to be out of the court for some time to refresh my brain for the match."
Pegula fell short of becoming the first woman in the Open Era to reach her first two major finals after the age of 30.
The 31-year-old, who previously reached the US Open final in 2024, had her moments but was second best on Rod Laver Arena.
"I played a couple of really good points to save the match points," Pegula said.
"She missed a couple short balls, and it just kind of gave me a little bit of rhythm, a couple free points to take some pressure off.
"I honestly just felt like I started figuring out what I needed to do right at the end."