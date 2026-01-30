Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev In Enthralling Encounter To Reach His Maiden AO Final
In a historic 5-hour and 27-minute-long match, World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz overcame an injury scare to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5. The Spaniard initially dominated, taking a two-set lead before debilitating leg cramps nearly forced his retirement in the third. Zverev capitalized on the Spaniard's physical struggle, clawing back to force a decider and even serving for the match at 5-4 in the fifth. However, Alcaraz staged an absolute miracle comeback, breaking twice in a row to reach his first Australian Open final. He now stands one win away from a career Grand Slam. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
