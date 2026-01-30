Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev In Enthralling Encounter To Reach His Maiden AO Final

In a historic 5-hour and 27-minute-long match, World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz overcame an injury scare to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5. The Spaniard initially dominated, taking a two-set lead before debilitating leg cramps nearly forced his retirement in the third. Zverev capitalized on the Spaniard's physical struggle, clawing back to force a decider and even serving for the match at 5-4 in the fifth. However, Alcaraz staged an absolute miracle comeback, breaking twice in a row to reach his first Australian Open final. He now stands one win away from a career Grand Slam. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-17
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-15
Carlos Alcaraz, right, of Spain is congratulated by Alexander Zverev, left, of Germany following their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-16
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, reacts as he watches the Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Alexander Zverev of Germany semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-13
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-12
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-9
Carlos Alcaraz, right, of Spain walks past Alexander Zverev of Germany during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-11
Alexander Zverev of Germany gesturers to a tournament official during his semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-10
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain talks to his team during his semifinal match against o Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-7
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-1
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangakra
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-2
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangakra
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-3
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangakra
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-8
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-4
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangakra
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-5
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangakra
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2026 Semifinal-6
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
