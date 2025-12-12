Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement: Indian Wrestling Giant Targets Los Angeles Olympics

The 31-year-old Vinesh Phogat had bowed out from wrestling after the Paris Olympic Games heartbreak in 2024, where she was dramatically disqualified for being 100 grams over the permissible weight limit ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout

Vinesh Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP
  • Vinesh Phogat announces comeback via social media handles

  • Says "the fire never left" her and she was just buried under "exhaustion and noise"

  • Wrestler adds she will begin her journey towards Los Angeles Olympics 2028 with renewed spirit and her son by her side

Proclaiming that "the fire never left" her, Indian wrestling bulwark Vinesh Phogat on Friday (December 12, 2025) stated that she would come out of retirement to take another shot at an elusive Olympic medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The 31-year-old had bowed out from the sport after the Paris Games heartbreak in 2024, where she was dramatically disqualified for being 100 grams over the permissible weight limit ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout.

She had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking a joint silver medal, but the verdict did not change, leading her to announce her retirement and join politics to be elected as an MLA from Haryana's Julana constituency.

"People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn't have the answer. I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations, even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe," Vinesh posted on her social media handles.

"I took time to understand the weight of my journey the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth, I still love this sport. I still want to compete," Phogat added.

She along with her husband Somvir Rathee welcomed a baby boy into their family in July.

"In that silence, I found something I'd forgotten 'the fire never left'. It was only buried under exhaustion and noise. The discipline, the routine, the fight... it's in my system. No matter how far I walked away, a part of me stayed on the mat."

Vinesh said she will begin her journey towards LA28 with renewed spirit and her son by her side.

"So here I am, stepping back toward LA28 with a heart that's unafraid and a spirit that refuses to bow. And this time, I'm not walking alone my son is joining my team, my biggest motivation, my little cheerleader on this road to the LA Olympics," she added.

Vinesh had already scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic gold-medal bout. A three-time Olympian, she has won gold medals at both the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

(With PTI inputs)

