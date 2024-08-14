The Court of Arbitration for Sports has dismissed Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a shared silver medal at the Paris Olympics. The Indian wrestler was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight at the time of the second weigh-in, on the morning of the women's 50kg freestyle final last week. (Medal Table | Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Vinesh can still challenge the decision via another appeal, however.
CAS's verdict was signed by sole arbitrator Annabelle Bennett. She is the chancellor of Bond University and a former judge of the federal court of Australia.
Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha expressed "shock and disappointment" at the decision, adding in a statement that the IOA will explore further legal options.
"The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large," the IOA stated.
"The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being," the statement adds.
Meanwhile, fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia has tweeted that Vinesh will return to India on August 17, and will land at Delhi airport at 10am. Reports had suggested that Vinesh would not return to India until the CAS decision is announced.
The rejection of Vinesh's CAS appeal means that India’s tally from the Paris Olympics stands at six medals, which includes one silver and five bronze.