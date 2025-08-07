Exactly a year ago, on August 7, Indians woke up a little happier than usual, and why wouldn’t they? For the first time ever, an Indian woman was about to wrestle in an Olympic final. It was the day of the final, and it was Vinesh Phogat who had made it to the summit clash in the women’s 50kg category at the Paris 2024 Games. A historic first, and yet, with her, it felt inevitable. Everyone was ready to hear the national anthem play. What could possibly go wrong?