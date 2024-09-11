Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Reveals Fresh Details About Paris Ordeal, Claims No Help From PT Usha

Phogat has joined the Indian National Congress recently and is running for elections in the Haryana Legislative Assembly from the Julana seat

vinesh phogat cric crazy johns twitter X.
Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Photo: X | Cric Crazy Johns
info_icon

Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat slammed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha for clicking a photo without informing her when she was hospitalised in a poly-clinic in Paris after a failed weigh-in before the gold medal bout in the Paris Olympics 2024. (More Sports News)

Phogat had fallen ill after being disqualified from the women's wrestling 50kg freestyle category final in the Paris Olympics and was admitted to a small poly-clinic in the Olympics village. PT Usha visited her during that time and shared a picture on social media with her.

Phogat has joined the Indian National Congress recently and is running for elections in the Haryana Legislative Assembly from the Julana seat. She revealed the truth behind the viral photo during her conversation with a local news channel.

Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat. - File
'Will Always Be Grateful': Vinesh Phogat Shares Indian Railways Resignation Letter Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I don't know what support I got there," Vinesh said during the chat. "PT Usha Madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked...As you said, in politics a lot happens behind closed doors. Similarly, politics happened there (in Paris) as well. That's why I was heartbroken. Otherwise, a lot of people are saying 'Don't leave wrestling'. For what should I continue? There is politics everywhere."

She claimed that she got no support from the association and the President. She sounded very furious over the clicked photo and the way it was posted.

"You are on a hospital bed, where you don't know what's happening in life outside, you are going through one of the worst phases of your life. At that place, just to show everyone you were standing with me, you clicked a photo without telling me and then posted it on social media to say you were standing with me," told Phogat. "That's not how you show support! What was it more than posturing," she concluded.

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian female wrestler to win a semi-final bout in the Olympics. She was scheduled to compete against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the gold medal match of the 50kg freestyle category, but she exceeded the weight limit by just 100g during the weigh-in. Subsequently, she appealed her disqualification to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), but her appeal was denied.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics
  4. Ireland Women Vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Match
  5. AFG Vs NZ, Greater Noida Test: Afghanistan Cricket Board Issues Statement
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers 2026: Colombia Stun Lionel Messi-less Argentina 2-1 - In Pics
  2. Indonesia Hold Australia To 0-0 Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match - In Pics
  3. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Far From Comfortable Despite Perfect England Start
  4. Harry Kane The Centurion: Stats Behind The England Captain's Record
  5. England Centurion Harry Kane 'Hungry To Prove People Wrong'
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. PAK 2-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey LIVE Score: Pakistan Net First Goal, Take Deserved Lead
  2. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  3. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks: Union Minister Chirag Paswan in Conversation with Editor Chinki Sinha and Assistant Editor Abhik Bhattacharya
  2. Shimla Mosque Row: Security Beefed Up, Restrictions In Place Amid Hindu Groups' Call For Bandh
  3. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  4. Quota Within Quota: Lessons To Be Learned From Tamil Nadu
  5. Data, The Missing Piece In The Sub-Categorisation Debate
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  2. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
  5. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  5. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  6. Shimla Mosque Row: Security Beefed Up, Restrictions In Place Amid Hindu Groups' Call For Bandh
  7. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics