Expressing gratitude to the "Indian Railway family", former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat shared her resignation letter online, along with a personal note upon stepping down from her position with the central organisation. (More Sports News)
The 30-year-old Phogat's resignation from the position came hours before her joining the Indian National Congress, along with fellow Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia.
Phogat, a decorated athlete and Olympian, had been employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways. She cited "personal reasons" for her decision to step down, a move that eventually led to her entry into politics.
"Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life," Phogat wrote in a heartfelt post on social media platform X, sharing a picture of her resignation letter. "At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation."
Vinesh requested for her resignation to be accepted with immediate effect.
"It is kindly requested that my resignation with immediate effect may be accepted from Northern Railway. One month salary will be deposited in lieu of my one month notice period," she added.
Phogat, who has a long history of representing India at the highest level in wrestling, made headlines after she was disqualified from the 50kg gold medal match at the Paris Olympics.
Although she appealed against the decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected her appeal, marking the end of her wrestling career. Soon after, Phogat announced her retirement from competitive wrestling.
Phogat and Punia's indiction is expected to bolster Congress' negotiating power in Haryana, where some party leaders have expressed doubts about potential alliances with other political entities, such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The decision to join politics is seen as a significant shift for Phogat, who has always been vocal about her support for various social causes. Her entry into Congress, alongside Bajrang Punia, is expected to be a strategic move for the party, especially in Haryana, where both wrestlers hail from and enjoy considerable popularity.