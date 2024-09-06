Other Sports

'Will Always Be Grateful': Vinesh Phogat Shares Indian Railways Resignation Letter Online

The 30-year-old Vinesh Phogat's resignation from the position came hours before her joining the Indian National Congress, along with fellow Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia

vinesh-phogat-wrestling-file-photo
Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Photo: File
info_icon

Expressing gratitude to the "Indian Railway family", former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat shared her resignation letter online, along with a personal note upon stepping down from her position with the central organisation. (More Sports News)

The 30-year-old Phogat's resignation from the position came hours before her joining the Indian National Congress, along with fellow Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Phogat, a decorated athlete and Olympian, had been employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways. She cited "personal reasons" for her decision to step down, a move that eventually led to her entry into politics.

"Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life," Phogat wrote in a heartfelt post on social media platform X, sharing a picture of her resignation letter. "At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation."

Vinesh requested for her resignation to be accepted with immediate effect.

"It is kindly requested that my resignation with immediate effect may be accepted from Northern Railway. One month salary will be deposited in lieu of my one month notice period," she added.

Phogat, who has a long history of representing India at the highest level in wrestling, made headlines after she was disqualified from the 50kg gold medal match at the Paris Olympics.

Although she appealed against the decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected her appeal, marking the end of her wrestling career. Soon after, Phogat announced her retirement from competitive wrestling.

Three-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat being felicitated at a farmers' rally on the 200th day of their ongoing protest, at Shambhu border on Saturday (August 31, 2024). - PTI
Vinesh Phogat At Farmers Protest: Global History Of Social Activism In Sports

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Phogat and Punia's indiction is expected to bolster Congress' negotiating power in Haryana, where some party leaders have expressed doubts about potential alliances with other political entities, such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The decision to join politics is seen as a significant shift for Phogat, who has always been vocal about her support for various social causes. Her entry into Congress, alongside Bajrang Punia, is expected to be a strategic move for the party, especially in Haryana, where both wrestlers hail from and enjoy considerable popularity.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Vikram Rathour And Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath Added To New Zealand Coaching Staff
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First Against England; Check Playing XIs
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  4. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  5. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
Football News
  1. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  2. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  3. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
  4. Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
Tennis News
  1. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  2. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  3. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  4. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  5. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  2. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
  3. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  4. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  5. Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
  2. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
  3. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  4. Kenya: 17 Killed, 13 Seriously Burnt In School Fire
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign