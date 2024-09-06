Vinesh Phogat Resigns From Railway Job Amid Speculation Of Congress Entry Ahead Of Haryana Polls

Citing personal reasons, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigned from the Railways on Friday amid speculation of her joining the Congress along with Bajrang Punia ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections taking place next month.
Vinesh Phogat was employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways.
Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will join the party on Friday, sources cited by news agency PTI said, adding that whether one of them will contest or both would contest would become clear soon.
"Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life," she posted on X with a picture of her resignation letter. She added: "At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways.
“I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation," she said.
ALSO READ | Wrestlers vs WFI: After Sakshee Malikkh’s Exit From Sport, Bajrang Punia Returns Padma Shri
Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who spearheaded the wresters' protest over allegations of sexual harassment against former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday. The Congress had put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.
The trio of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Malikkh had launched the agitation against Brij Bhushan in January this year, aggressively pushing for a change of guard in the WFI.
Bajrang Punia is a Tokyo Games bronze medallist, while Phogat became the first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified after being found overweight by about 100 gm in her 50-kg category weigh-in.
The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.
Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.