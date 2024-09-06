Elections

Vinesh Phogat Resigns From Railway Job Amid Speculation Of Congress Entry Ahead Of Haryana Polls

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who spearheaded the wresters' protest over allegations of sexual harassment against former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday.

Vinesh Phogat Paris Olympics 2024 PTI Photo
Vinesh Phogat was employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Citing personal reasons, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigned from the Railways on Friday amid speculation of her joining the Congress along with Bajrang Punia ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections taking place next month.

Vinesh Phogat was employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways.

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will join the party on Friday, sources cited by news agency PTI said, adding that whether one of them will contest or both would contest would become clear soon.

"Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life," she posted on X with a picture of her resignation letter. She added: "At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways.

“I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation," she said.

The 30-year-old wrestler had quit wrestling following her controversial disqualification from the 50kg gold medal match in the Paris Olympics. She had appealed against the decision which was rejected by Court of Arbitration for Sport.

ALSO READ | Wrestlers vs WFI: After Sakshee Malikkh’s Exit From Sport, Bajrang Punia Returns Padma Shri

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who spearheaded the wresters' protest over allegations of sexual harassment against former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday. The Congress had put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.

The trio of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Malikkh had launched the agitation against Brij Bhushan in January this year, aggressively pushing for a change of guard in the WFI.

Bajrang Punia is a Tokyo Games bronze medallist, while Phogat became the first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified after being found overweight by about 100 gm in her 50-kg category weigh-in.

The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

ALSO READ | Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Why Was Indian Wrestler Barred From Competing In Gold Medal Bout

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  2. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  3. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
  4. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  5. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
  2. POR Vs CRO, UEFA Nations League: CR7 Scores Landmark Goal - In Pics
  3. SER Vs ESP, UEFA Nations League: Spain Held - In Pics
  4. SCO 2-3 POL, Nations League: Scotland Must Improve On 'Little Details', Says Scott McTominay
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 900 Career Goals, But Claims Records 'Haunt' Him
Tennis News
  1. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  2. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  3. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
  4. Billionaire Heiress In US Open Final: What Is The Net Worth Of Jessica Pegula's Father Terry
  5. US Open: Jessica Pegula Forges Stunning Comeback To Pip Karolina Muchova, Enter First Major Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vinesh Phogat Resigns From Railway Job Amid Speculation Of Congress Entry Ahead Of Haryana Polls
  2. Day In Pics: September 06, 2024
  3. SC Asks HP HC Collegium To Reconsider Names Of 2 Judicial Officers For Elevation As HC Judges
  4. SC Issues Notice To Centre On RJD's Plea Against HC Verdict Setting Aside Quota Limit Raise
  5. She Was Paraded Naked: Violence Against Indian Women—From Draupadi To Manipur
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Israeli Forces Appearing To Withdraw From West Bank Camp After Major Military Op
  2. MPox: First Batch Of Shots Reaches Congo, But How Much Of Help Is It? The Trickle-Down Vaccine Economy
  3. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  4. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin In Touch With India, Brazil & China For Peace Talks; Kyiv Gets New Foreign Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  2. Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Simran Reaches Semi-Finals; Dipesh In Javelin Throw; Praveen To Target High Jump Medal Encore
  3. Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla
  4. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  5. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  6. UP's New Social Media Policy Opens Doors To Paid Government Mouthpieces
  7. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case