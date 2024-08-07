Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Why Was Indian Wrestler Barred From Competing In 50 kg Freestyle Gold Medal Bout

In a twist of fate for India’s Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler has been disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal bout after failing to meet her 50 kg weight requirement

Vinesh-Phogat-India
India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, left, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg QF wrestling match. Photo: AP
info_icon

In a twist of fate for India’s Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler has been disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal bout after failing to meet her 50 kg weight requirement. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

As per several reports that were floating around, Phogat was over the required weight limit by just 100 grams which may have led to the disqualification. 

According to the rules, she will also not be eligible for a silver medal with just gold and bronze winners for the category.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” the Indian Olympic Association said in a statement.

The weigh-in process is a massive part of any wrestling competition and is strictly followed for every event that comes under the International Wrestling Rules of United World Wrestling.

Entry Formalities

Any change in an entry compared to the initial entry must be submitted by the team leader to the event organiser by 12:00 PM a day prior before the weigh-in - and changes are only allowed under major and exceptional circumstances such as injury with a medical certificate.

