Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Indian Wrestler Found Overweight By 100gms, Misses Out On Medal Glory

In what comes as a heartbreaking news for India and wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the finalist has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics after she failed to make the weight on the morning of her 50kg gold medal bout on Wednesday, August 7. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) put out a statement in regards to Phogat's disqualification -
It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand - IOA
Earlier, Phogat had become the darling of the country when she became the first woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympics.
On her way to the final, she stunned Japan's Yui Susaki, the current world number 1, and then clinched wins over wrestlers from Ukraine and Cuba.
Phogat was scheduled to meet Sarah Hildebrandt in the final, against whom she had a better head-to-head record.