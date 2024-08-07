Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat's Promise To Mother After Reaching Historic Wrestling Final - Watch

India’s Vinesh Phogat promised to bring the gold medal back home to her mother after setting up a historic entry into the women’s freestyle 50 kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
In the semi-finals, Phogat beat Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 on Tuesday, August 6 at the Champ-de-Mars to progress to the Olympic final.
The victory also meant that she became the first Indian women wrestler to qualify for the finals at the Games.
Following the win, Phogat was on a video call with her mother who was visibly thrilled and excited about her historic achievement.
She was seen very emotional as Phogat blew flying kisses to her family, and at the end, Phogat was heard saying, “Gold lana hai! Gold (I will bring gold).”
The 29-year-old beat Yui Susaki in her first bout, and then won against Oksana Livach in the quarters, before sealing the deal against Guzman in the semi-finals.
Phogat has also confirmed India their fourth medal at the Paris Games and will be going for gold in the final.
For the unversed, two Indian wrestlers have won silver medals at the Olympic Games namely, Sushil Kumar at the London Olympics and Vijay Kumar Dahiya in Tokyo.