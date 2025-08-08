PCI President Devendra Jhajharia will represent India at the 2025 APC Conference
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will represent India at the 2025 Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Conference, Asian Awards, and General Assembly, scheduled for August 10 to 15 in Astana, Kazakhstan. PCI President Devendra Jhajharia and General Secretary Jaywant Hammanavar will attend on behalf of India.
This prestigious gathering will bring together representatives from 45 Asian National Paralympic Committees, alongside athletes, delegates, APC Executive Board members, standing committees, international federations, games organizing committees, and global sports organizations. With over 200 attendees expected, the event is a cornerstone for para sports development and governance in Asia.
The week-long program begins with a two-day conference featuring presentations and workshops on key topics for para sports growth, followed by the General Assembly, where critical decisions, including the approval of the APC strategic plan and financial accounts, will be made.
A highlight of the event is the Asian Awards, recognizing Asia’s top para athletes, officials, and performers across seven categories: Best Male and Female Athletes, Youth Athlete, Team Performance, Exemplary Official, Best Photography, and Outstanding NPC Performance.
PCI President Devendra Jhajharia emphasized India’s commitment to meaningful contributions and showcasing its para sports efforts.
“The 2025 APC Conference and Assembly is a vital platform for collaboration and highlighting each nation’s work to empower para-athletes. India is at a transformative stage in para sports, and we look forward to sharing our journey, particularly our preparations for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.
"At the Paralympic Committee of India, we are committed to delivering a championship of the highest global standards and establishing India as a leading host for inclusive sporting events.
"This conference is also an opportunity to learn, exchange best practices, and reaffirm our commitment to a more inclusive sporting future across Asia."
India’s participation in Astana underscores its growing leadership in the Asian para sports movement. As the country prepares to host the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, it aims to set new benchmarks in inclusion, organization, and athlete empowerment, furthering its vision to become a global hub for para sports.