Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Stray Dogs In Jalna

The incident happened in Yashwant Nagar when the child wandered out of her house around 3:30 am.

Three-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Jalna, Maharashtra
Three-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Jalna, Maharashtra
  • A three-year-old girl, Pari Goswami, was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Jalna, Maharashtra, early Monday morning.

  • Pari had stayed behind with her father instead of traveling with her mother and older sister to Bihar the previous day.

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Maharashtra's Jalna city in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Yashwant Nagar area when the child had wandered out of her house around 3.30 am, an official said.

According to the police, the toddler, identified as Pari Goswami, was to accompany her mother and older sister to their native place in Bihar on Sunday, but chose to stay behind with her father.

While her father was asleep, Pari reportedly stepped out of the house in search of her mother and wandered in the street, where a pack of stray dogs attacked her and dragged her away to a nearby open plot, the official said.

A police constable who was on a morning walk noticed the dogs mauling the child and immediately chased them away, he said.

The local police were alerted, and the severely injured girl was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The tehsil police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway, he added.

