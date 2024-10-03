Mary Kom Wades Into Vinesh Phogat's Weight Management Debate: 'Can't Blame Anyone'

MC Mary Kom, India's first female boxer to win an Olympic medal, said on Wednesday that managing weight is the athlete's responsibility and no one can be blamed for it. (More Sports News)
Vinesh Phogat missed an Olympic medal in Paris as she was disqualified after being found 100gm overweight on the day of the final bout. Vinesh followed a cruel overnight procedure to cut her weight to the prescribed 52kg limit but could not succeed. The issue has snowballed into a massive controversy since then.
Weight management is a crucial part of combat sports and Mary Kom too is no stranger to strict routines that need to followed to cut weight. However, the former world champion feels that it is the responsibility of the athlete.
"I felt so disappointed in the sense that I have also done the same (weight management) for the last so many years. Weight is important, that is my responsibility. I cannot blame anyone," the six-time world champion said.
"I do not want to say this in her case. I am saying this in my case only. If I do not cut the weight properly then how will I play? I am there to win a medal and that is what I think," she continued.
Mary Kom admitted that India's performance at the Paris Olympics in boxing was poor.
"We know what the result was, it was so, so bad. I want to know what is lacking," said the Manipuri, who became the first Indian woman boxer with an Olympic medal when she bronze in the 2012 London Games.
Indian boxers, including two reigning world champions in Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, failed at the Paris Olympics and returned without any medal.
"I will meet the boxers too if the situation demands. If the sports minister has the knowledge (about the issues) I want to discuss that also," she said.
"The federation has provided all the coaches. But I have a few doubts as well. But what is the point in saying them now, the Olympics are done. Now there is no point in saying all that, but I want to discuss it with them in the meeting," said the former Rajya Sabha MP.
"(The) sports minister is doing whatever he can do from his side, infrastructure, facilities or whatever (other) needs are there. But how did the federation handle the training? Was it done systematically or not? What happened exactly, I do not know," she wondered.
"If I do not meet them and not discuss, how will I know about them?"
Mary Kom Wants To Box Again
Mary also said that she wants to participate in professional boxing
"I have not retired yet but I want to compete. I am trying to get opportunities, waiting for my chance to fight pro. I just want to come back."
"I can continue for another three-four years, that is my will. I have the passion and hunger. I want to continue," she added.