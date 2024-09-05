Sports

Boxing Legend MC Mary Kom Wants To Inspire '1,000 Champions' Like Herself

Tennis icon Sania Mirza and actor Rannvijay Singha have been roped in along with Mary Kom as brand ambassadors for a sports development project, which has its first phase in Rajasthan

Mc Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh and others at an event promoting sports development in Rajasthan. Photo: Special Arrangement
Boxing icon MC Mary Kom has expressed her desire to help produce "1,000 champions" like herself in India, so as to foster a thriving sporting ecosystem in the country. (More Sports News)

“My dream has always been to inspire and create 1,000 champions like myself. With Play Sports, this dream is taking tangible shape. Their dedication to grassroots development and athlete support aligns perfectly with my vision of nurturing future champions and making a lasting impact on the world of sports,” said Mary Kom, who is the brand ambassador of Play Sports, an extracurricular management and talent curriculum platform.

BY Minal Tomar

The platform has announced its Phase-1 initiative, which aims to transform sports development in Rajasthan and ultimately throughout India. In addition to Mary Kom, Play Sports has appointed actor and TV host Rannvijay Singha and tennis icon Sania Mirza as brand ambassadors in the initiative to help raise awareness and encourage participation.

The platform aims to engage parents, renowned athletes and enthusiastic educators with improved curriculum in a range of sports including athletics, cricket, judo, tennis, karate, football taekwondo, handball, wushu, skating, kabaddi, chess, volleyball, table, tennis, badminton and many more.

Singha said on the development programme, "I am confident that Play Sports is not just a game-changer but a catalyst that is setting us on course to become a global superpower in sports. Their comprehensive approach to developing infrastructure, nurturing young talent, and elevating sports standards is exactly what India needs to rise to the top of the global sporting arena."

Mirza too chimed in, “I am deeply committed to fostering grassroots development and creating a robust tennis ecosystem in India. By focusing on young, aspiring athletes and providing them with the right resources and support, Play Sports is laying the foundation for a future where Indian tennis can shine on the world stage.”

