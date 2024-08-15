Other Sports

Mary Kom Calls For 'United Front' To Revive India’s Olympic Boxing Glory With 'Back To Basics' Approach

Indian boxing legend Mary Kom remains optimistic despite the disappointing outcome at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the boxing contingent, including world champions Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, failed to secure any medals. She sees a lot of promise in the campaign and is hopeful for the future

Mary Kom
Mary Kom shared key pointers with Outlook that Indian boxers should focus on.
India's boxing campaign at Paris Olympics 2024 came to a desolate end with no pugilist managing to clinch a podium finish. Amidst the ruins, legend Mangte Chungneijang "Mary" Kom still looked optimistic as she pressed for better mental and physical training, along with getting back to the fundamentals of boxing for India to start another golden era in the sport. (More Boxing News)

Excerpts

Q. What do you feel about India's boxing show at Paris Olympics 2024?

A. While I believe that our boxers gave their best shots at the Paris Olympics and have my utter respect for that, results weren't what we expected. Sometimes with hard work, results don't turn out as expected. It's a learning experience for everyone involved.

What's important now is taking those lessons forward and using them to get better, seeing what didn't work and making those adjustments so we're stronger and more prepared next time.

Q. What is the difference which some other countries are doing really good at in Boxing and India?

A. The countries that are doing very well in boxing have a few things in common—they have strong grassroots programs, continuous coaching, and a culture that's really into sports. Their athletes are trained from a young age in a very structured environment, and they get to compete at high levels regularly.

In India, we have immense talent, but we need to build more on these aspects. Focusing attention on young talent at the grassroots, providing it continuous support, and exposing them to international competition, so that they acquire the necessary experience and confidence before embarking on the highest level, is what should be in place.

Q. What must be India's plan for big tournaments in times to come?

A. I feel that India needs a focused and well-coordinated plan for the upcoming tournaments. It should start with early preparation, along with a clear strategy. It simply means that we should ensure our boxers are properly trained physically and mentally.

Good sparring partners, quality nutrition, proper guidance from seasoned coaches- these the team needs to be provided with. It is also important to maintain consistency in coaching methods and to accord our athletes the latest techniques and facilities in their training.

Our performance should always be better than the last time and for that everyone, from athletes to federation, needs to work together with full dedication and determination.

Q. What do you think is necessary to do to bring back the golden boxing era of India?

A. Though I feel we are doing good at the moment too. To bring back the golden era of Indian boxing, we need to go back to basics—strong fundamentals, dedicated training, and a united effort from everyone in the boxing community.

A supportive environment is important for our boxers to excel. We help them to concentrate fully on their goals by providing them with a disturbance-free environment.

Another important aspect is developing home-bred coaching talent to make us less dependent on foreign expertise.

Mary concluded the interaction by saying, "More importantly, we need to develop a champion's mindset in our athletes, built on the foundation of discipline, resilience, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence."

Boxing became a medal hope for India at the Olympics, after Vijender Singh's historic bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games. MC Mary Kom added a women's bronze to it in 2012.

Mary is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and the only female boxer to win a medal in each of the first seven World Championships. She also holds the record as the only boxer, male or female, to win eight World Championship medals.

Nicknamed "Magnificent Mary," she was the first Indian female boxer to qualify for the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she competed in the flyweight (51 kg) category and won a bronze medal. She is one of the legendary boxers our country ever produced.

