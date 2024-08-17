Vinesh Phogat Returns: Emotional Wrestler Receives Grand Welcome, Says 'Our Fight Is Not Over Yet'

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the Indira Gandhi International airport, showing immense solidarity with her on Saturday. (Medal Tally| Schedule & Results| Full Coverage)
“I want to thank the people of the country who were supporting us in our fight. Our fight is not over yet,” said Vinesh upon her arrival at Delhi's IGI airport following her Paris Olympics heartbreak.
Stars such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and panchayat leaders received Vinesh, who endured a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight on the day of her 50kg final.
There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight, landed in the national capital.
"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.
Vinesh had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.
