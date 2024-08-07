India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Vinesh Phogat (L) after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France
India's Vinesh Phogat, right, celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman compete during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Vinesh Phogat and Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez (in blue) compete in the Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Vinesh Phogat, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Japan's Yui Susaki and India's Vinesh Phogat compete in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Vinesh Phogat, right, celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Oksana Livach during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, left, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, right, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
