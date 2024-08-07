Sports

Vinesh Phogat Stuns Japanese Legend Yui Susaki En Route Paris 2024 Gold Medal Bout - In Pics

Vinesh Phogat is guaranteed an Olympic medal. After a career-threatening injury during the Rio Olympics and being at loggerheads with ousted WFI supremo Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the 29-year-old wrestler exhibited her tenacity and talent on the mat to storm into the women's 50kg final of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6). Vinesh first stunned Japanese legend and four-time world champion Yui Susaki in the round of 16, then prevailed over Ukraine's Oksana Livach and finally overcame Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman to ensure a silver medal at the very least. Vinesh is India's first woman wrestler to enter the final of the Olympic Games, and is seeking to become the country's first female Olympic gold medallist. She faces USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the title round on Wednesday.