Vinesh Phogat Stuns Japanese Legend Yui Susaki En Route Paris 2024 Gold Medal Bout - In Pics

Vinesh Phogat is guaranteed an Olympic medal. After a career-threatening injury during the Rio Olympics and being at loggerheads with ousted WFI supremo Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the 29-year-old wrestler exhibited her tenacity and talent on the mat to storm into the women's 50kg final of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6). Vinesh first stunned Japanese legend and four-time world champion Yui Susaki in the round of 16, then prevailed over Ukraine's Oksana Livach and finally overcame Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman to ensure a silver medal at the very least. Vinesh is India's first woman wrestler to enter the final of the Olympic Games, and is seeking to become the country's first female Olympic gold medallist. She faces USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the title round on Wednesday.

Paris Olympics Wrestling Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

1/12
Indias Vinesh Phogat
India's Vinesh Phogat Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Vinesh Phogat (L) after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France

1/12
Paris Olympics Wrestling
Paris Olympics Wrestling Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

India's Vinesh Phogat, right, celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman compete during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/12
Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Vinesh Phogat and Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez (in blue) compete in the Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

4/12
Paris 2024 Olympics: womens freestyle 50kg wrestling
Paris 2024 Olympics: women's freestyle 50kg wrestling Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Vinesh Phogat and Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez (in blue) compete in the Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

5/12
Paris Olympics Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat
Paris Olympics Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

India's Vinesh Phogat, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/12
Paris Olympics 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat
Paris Olympics 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat Photo: AP/PTI

India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/12
Paris 2024 Olympics: womens freestyle 50kg wrestling Vinesh Phogat
Paris 2024 Olympics: women's freestyle 50kg wrestling Vinesh Phogat Photo: AP/PTI

Japan's Yui Susaki and India's Vinesh Phogat compete in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/12
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Photo: AP/PTI

Japan's Yui Susaki and India's Vinesh Phogat compete in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/12
Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat
Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

India's Vinesh Phogat, right, celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Oksana Livach during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/12
Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat
Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, left, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/12
Olympics 2024 Oksana Livach
Olympics 2024 Oksana Livach Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, right, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

12/12
2024 Paris Olympics Games Vinesh Phogat
2024 Paris Olympics Games Vinesh Phogat Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, right, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

