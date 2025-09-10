After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Protection Of His Personality Rights

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have separately moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of their publicity and personality rights.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi High court to protect his personality rights Photo: Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court over the misuse of his image and persona

  • He claimed that his image has been morphed and misused without authorisation by several online platforms

  • The actor requested the Court to restrain others from using his name, image, likeness, voice, signature, and performances, for any commercial or personal gain without his consent

Days after Aishwarya Rai, now her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has approached the Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality rights, raising concerns over the unauthorised use of his name, photographs, voice and performances across websites, various digital platforms and commercial products.

Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality rights

As per a report in Bar and Bench, Bachchan's plea was heard today, September 10, by Justice Tejas Karia, who advised that the actor could pass an order directing Google to take down links featuring content that violated Bachchan's personality and related rights.

"We can ask Google to take down. You have to give URL specific to each other. If you can identify the platform, it can be easily done. YouTube, Amazon, Flipkart is mentioned in the petition. This order cannot be granted. It has to be divided defendant wise. We cannot pass an order this way," Justice Karia said.

Advocate Pravin Anand, Bachchan's counsel, said that the information can be provided by later today.

Abhishek Bachchan in Raavan - IMDB
25 Years Of Abhishek Bachchan: Weathering Ridicule, Embracing Reinvention

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Abhishek, in his petition, alleged that his image and persona are being morphed and misused without authorisation by several online platforms. He also claimed that several merchandise, wallpapers and videos with his image are being sold using his AI-generated image and deepfake videos on social media, etc.

Related Content
Related Content

The 49-year-old actor requested the Court to restrain others from violating his publicity and personality rights and copyrights by misappropriating unique attributes linked to his persona, like his name, image, likeness, voice, signature, and performances, for any commercial or personal gain without his consent.

He also sought protection against trademark infringement, passing off, unfair competition, dilution, tarnishment of his reputation, and defamation.

Bachchan's counsel told the Court that the defendants were creating AI-generated videos and fake photos to misrepresent his client's image.

Cannes 2022 - Getty
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A Star Who Never Was, A Diva Frozen In Time

BY Debanjan Dhar

The counsel also said that sexually objectionable material, autographs and merchandise were being sold without authorisation.

He called it insulting and could create misunderstandings.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XIs

  3. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Will Sanju Samson Play? Check Likely XI For Men In Blue

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq React To India’s Squad Ahead Of UAE Clash

  5. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  2. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  2. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  3. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

  4. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  5. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

  5. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

  2. Who Is Gout Gout? 17-Year-Old Prodigy Drawing Usain Bolt Comparisons Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

  3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

  4. India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

  5. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  6. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  7. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  8. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B