Abhishek Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court over the misuse of his image and persona
He claimed that his image has been morphed and misused without authorisation by several online platforms
The actor requested the Court to restrain others from using his name, image, likeness, voice, signature, and performances, for any commercial or personal gain without his consent
Days after Aishwarya Rai, now her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has approached the Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality rights, raising concerns over the unauthorised use of his name, photographs, voice and performances across websites, various digital platforms and commercial products.
Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality rights
As per a report in Bar and Bench, Bachchan's plea was heard today, September 10, by Justice Tejas Karia, who advised that the actor could pass an order directing Google to take down links featuring content that violated Bachchan's personality and related rights.
"We can ask Google to take down. You have to give URL specific to each other. If you can identify the platform, it can be easily done. YouTube, Amazon, Flipkart is mentioned in the petition. This order cannot be granted. It has to be divided defendant wise. We cannot pass an order this way," Justice Karia said.
Advocate Pravin Anand, Bachchan's counsel, said that the information can be provided by later today.
Abhishek, in his petition, alleged that his image and persona are being morphed and misused without authorisation by several online platforms. He also claimed that several merchandise, wallpapers and videos with his image are being sold using his AI-generated image and deepfake videos on social media, etc.
The 49-year-old actor requested the Court to restrain others from violating his publicity and personality rights and copyrights by misappropriating unique attributes linked to his persona, like his name, image, likeness, voice, signature, and performances, for any commercial or personal gain without his consent.
He also sought protection against trademark infringement, passing off, unfair competition, dilution, tarnishment of his reputation, and defamation.
Bachchan's counsel told the Court that the defendants were creating AI-generated videos and fake photos to misrepresent his client's image.
The counsel also said that sexually objectionable material, autographs and merchandise were being sold without authorisation.
He called it insulting and could create misunderstandings.