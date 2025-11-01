Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At 52: A Portrait Through The Eyes Of Mani Ratnam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been one of the most polarising actors in Indian cinema—where she completed 28 years in 2025. Her beauty became the prism through which her talent has been constantly questioned or diminished. She found credence through her collaborations with the likes of Mani Ratnam, Rituparno Ghosh, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali as she navigated through becoming one of the most influential celebrities to emerge from India. Among her cinematic ventures, It is her collaborations with Ratnam that have been the most intriguing, because she began her acting journey with him and also had a key role to play in his historical fiction feature Ponniyin Selvan (2022, 2023).