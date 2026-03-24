Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan React To Bhooth Bangla's Clash With Dhurandhar 2

Akshay Kumar addresses the Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 clash, praising the latter’s success while stating that a three-week theatrical window is enough for films to perform.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Reacts to Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 Clash Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Akshay Kumar reacts to Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 clash.

  • Three-week theatrical window is called sufficient for films.

  • Bhooth Bangla positioned as family entertainer with ensemble cast.

Akshay Kumar has responded to the much-discussed box office clash between Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2, as the latter continues its strong theatrical run. In a recent interview with IANS, the actor spoke about the success of Ranveer Singh’s film while also addressing concerns around release timing.

It was stated by Kumar that the success of Dhurandhar 2 is a positive sign for the industry, with large audiences returning to theatres. Appreciation was expressed for the film’s performance, which, according to him, reflects a larger boost for Indian cinema.

‘Three weeks is sufficient’: Akshay Kumar on release timing

During the interaction, it was said that a three-week window is generally adequate for a film to establish itself in theatres. It was further noted that a 21-day run allows films to gain visibility and sustain conversations.

It was emphasised that successful films create more opportunities for promotions and industry engagement. The sentiment that all films performing well benefits the ecosystem was also highlighted.

Bhooth Bangla's first song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge out - YouTube
Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar's First Song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge Unveiled

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

At the same time, a clear distinction between the two films was drawn. It was described that Dhurandhar 2 leans towards realism, action and a more mature audience, whereas Bhooth Bangla has been positioned as a family entertainer. It was added that diverse genres coexisting at the box office is ultimately beneficial.

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About Bhooth Bangla and its ensemble

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks a reunion between the filmmaker and Akshay Kumar, alongside Paresh Rawal. The film also features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

The project is backed by Balaji Telefilms, led by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story has been written by Akash A Kaushik, with screenplay contributions from Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla teaser out - YouTube
Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar Starrer Promises To Be Filled With Laughter, Screams And Surprises

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The film follows Priyadarshan’s earlier success in the horror-comedy genre and is expected to tap into a wide family audience base.

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026.

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