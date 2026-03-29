Bhooth Bangla Release Date Changed Again? Akshay Kumar-Starrer Delayed To Avoid Competition From Dhurandhar 2 - Report

Bhooth Bangla postponed?

Variety India quoted an industry insider saying, “The producers of Bhooth Bangla realised the challenges in taking on the Ranveer Singh-starrer. And it’s a good business decision. It’s a win for the producers as well as the industry. Even Toxic had avoided a clash with the Aditya Dhar directorial. There should be no ego involved in such decisions. Ektaa's mom Shobha Kapoor fully supports this decision.”