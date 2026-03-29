Bhooth Bangla Release Date Changed Again? Akshay Kumar-Starrer Delayed To Avoid Competition From Dhurandhar 2 - Report

Summary of this article
A report claims that Bhooth Bangla's release has been delayed.
The postponement is to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2.
The horror comedy was scheduled to hit the screens on April 10.
Ever since its announcement, Bhooth Bangla has been rescheduling its release date. The makers have reportedly pushed the release date from April 10, 2026, to avoid competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. It was earlier supposed to hit the screens on May 15 but was preponed to April.
Bhooth Bangla postponed?
Variety India quoted an industry insider saying, “The producers of Bhooth Bangla realised the challenges in taking on the Ranveer Singh-starrer. And it’s a good business decision. It’s a win for the producers as well as the industry. Even Toxic had avoided a clash with the Aditya Dhar directorial. There should be no ego involved in such decisions. Ektaa's mom Shobha Kapoor fully supports this decision.”
According to the report, the new release date of Bhooth Bangla is April 17, 2026, which was previously booked for Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, which has now been postponed.
“The postponement of Bhooth Bangla was driven purely by the need for breathing space at the box office,” the insider added. The film's trailer launch, initially scheduled for March 30, has also been cancelled. Makers are now planning to unveil it in the first week of April.
About Bhooth Bangla and its cast
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks a reunion between the filmmaker and Akshay Kumar after 14 years. Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, and the late actor Asrani.
It has been backed by Balaji Telefilms, led by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.
The story has been written by Akash A Kaushik, with screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan.