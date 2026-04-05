Dev.D Re-Release: Anurag Kashyap's Film Set To Return To Theatres This April; Check Out The Date

Dev.D re-release date: Anurag Kashyap's film will be re-released by PVR INOX, in association with Star Studio18, on April 24, 2026.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Dev.D re-release
Dev.D returns to cinemas on April 24 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dev.D will return to the big screens this April.

  • Anurag Kashyap's film will be re-released by PVR INOX, in association with Star Studio18.

  • The film starred Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

Anurag Kashyap's Dev.D (2009) is set to return to cinemas after 17 seven years of its release. Abhay Deol-starrer will re-release this April. PVR Inox on Saturday (April 4) announced the re-release date of Dev.D.

Dev.D to re-release on April 24

The iconic film is a modern-day adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 Bengali novel Devdas. It will be re-released by PVR INOX, in association with Star Studio18, on April 24, 2026. The film was written by Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

PVR Inox captioned the post, "A cult classic that redefined romance and heartbreak! 💔Experience Dev.D on the big screen once again, as every emotion hits harder and every moment feels unforgettable. 💫#DevD re-releasing at PVR INOX on April 24! (sic)."

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About Dev.D

Set in modern-day Punjab and Delhi, the film also starred Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

It follows Devendra Singh "Dev" Dhillon (Deol), a Chandigarh-based young man who gets addicted to alcohol and drugs after his failed relationship with his childhood love Parminder "Paro" Kaur (Gill).

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He later forms a bond with Chanda (Koechlin), an escort.

The film hit the theatres in February 2009 and was critically acclaimed. It also became a box office success. Amit Trivedi composed the music of the film, and songs like Emosanal Attyachar and Pardesi are still popular among music lovers.

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Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Limited, in a statement, shared, "We are constantly looking for definitive titles, films that have shifted something, and Dev.D is undoubtedly one of them. It is a film meant for the big screen; the landscapes, the music, and the emotions all feel far more immersive when experienced in a cinema, shared with an audience reacting in unison."

She also called the film an "essential watch to understand the diversity of storytelling that Anurag Kashyap brings to his craft."

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