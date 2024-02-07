Dibyendu Bhattacharya: Anurag Kashyap Kept His Promise Of Giving Me Chunnilal In 'Dev.D'

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for his work in films like ‘Black Friday’, ‘Maqbool’, ‘B.A. Pass’, ‘Lootera’ and others, has shared that auteur Anurag Kashyap kept his promise of casting him in his cult film ‘Dev.D’, which recently clocked 15 years of its release.

‘Dev.D’ marks a significant chapter in Hindi cinema echoing artistic brilliance and has been hailed for its path-breaking storytelling and bringing in a new dawn in Hindi cinema.