OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (August 11-17): Tehran, War 2, Coolie And More

OTT and theatrical releases to watch this week: From espionage dramas, animated films, to horror thrillers, this week is packed with some interesting movies and web shows for everyone.

Garima Das
Updated on:
OTT and theatrical releases of this week
OTT and theatrical releases of this week Photo: IMDb
This week (August 11-17) has some interesting releases on OTT and in theatres. On the OTT front, there are John Abraham starrer Tehran on Zee5, horror thriller Andhera on Prime Video, spy thriller Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix and more. Theatrical releases include two mega movies: War 2 and Coolie.

Here's the list of films and OTT titles you can watch this Independence Day week.

Top OTT releases of this week

Alien: Earth - August 12 (JioHotstar)

It is a prequel which is set two years before the events of Alien (1979). The sci-fi horror series follows the story of Wendy and a group of soldiers, who face Earth's biggest threat after a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on the planet.

Saare Jahan Se Accha - August 13 (Netflix)

Set in the 1970s, the espionage drama revolves around intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, who uses his wits and intelligence to prevent a nuclear threat from an enemy country. The show stars Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, and Tillotama Shome.

Court Kacheri - August 13 (SonyLiv)

The legal drama revolves around the life of Param Mathur, who is forced to follow his father's footsteps by becoming a lawyer. It shows how he navigates the complexities of the Indian legal system.

Tehran - August 14 (Zee5)

John Abraham starrer is inspired by the Russo-Ukrainian war. Abraham plays Rajeev Kumar, a Delhi-based police officer who gets entangled in an international political crisis, with enemies on one side and his own nation abandoning him. It shows how he navigates the conflicts and betrayal. Co-written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, Tehran also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Madhurima Tuli.

Andhera - August 14 (Amazon Prime Video / MX Player)

The supernatural horror-investigation series is the story about Inspector Kalpana Kadam and troubled medical student Jay, who navigate a dangerous storm of secrets. The star cast includes Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat, Surveen Chawla, and Karanvir Malhotra, among others.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala - August 15 (Zee5)

Janaki V vs State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, will be available to stream on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium on Independence Day. The Malayalam film can be watched in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. 

Here are some other releases of this week

Drop - JioHotstar

Night Always Comes - Netflix

Fixed - Netflix

Butterfly – Season 1 - Prime Video

Outlander – Season 7, Part 1 - Netflix

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends - JioHotstar

Theatrical releases of this week

Coolie - August 14

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead. It also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan. The film is set against the backdrop of watch and gold smuggling. Rajinikanth plays a seasoned smuggler, Deva.

War 2 - August 14

War 2 brings together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, with Kiara Advani as the female lead. The spy thriller is directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films. It will show Roshan and NTR having a face-off, performing high-octane action stunts.

Published At:
