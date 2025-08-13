OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (August 11-17): Tehran, War 2, Coolie And More

Tehran - August 14 (Zee5)

John Abraham starrer is inspired by the Russo-Ukrainian war. Abraham plays Rajeev Kumar, a Delhi-based police officer who gets entangled in an international political crisis, with enemies on one side and his own nation abandoning him. It shows how he navigates the conflicts and betrayal. Co-written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, Tehran also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Madhurima Tuli.