Saiyaara OTT Release: Here's When and Where To Watch Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Film

Saiyaara is tentatively set to release on OTT on September 12
The romantic drama was released in theatres on July 18
It starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara is yet to complete one month in theatres, but still, the romantic drama is minting moolah at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the domestic market. We have seen how Saiyaara's fever took over the nation, as it connected well, especially with younger viewers, particularly Gen Z. Social media was flooded with videos from theatres where youngsters were seen weeping, cheering, dancing, and sharing their emotional reactions after watching Mohit Suri's film. The movie is all set to make its way to OTT soon.
When and where is Saiyaara releasing on OTT?
YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma has re-shared a social media post revealing Saiyaara's OTT release date (tentative). According to the post, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film will be available to stream on the OTT giant Netflix on September 12. However, the makers are yet to make the official announcement.
Saiyaara box office
Saiyaara, which had a theatrical release on July 18, created a tsunami at the box office. It has become the highest-earning romantic film in the history of Indian cinema. It made a gross collection of over Rs 500 crore worldwide and Rs 320 crore in India, as per reports. The film marks Ahaan's debut film, and Aneet's first film as a female lead. She was earlier seen in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don’t Cry.
Ahaan played Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, while Aneet played the character Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film is about love, loss, sacrifices, heartbreak and joy.
Meanwhile, post the success of Saiyaara, Ahaan and Aneet were honoured with IMDB's Breakout Star STARmeter Awards, for their stellar performances. The decision was taken based on IMDB's Popular Indian Celebrities rankings.