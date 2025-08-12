Saiyaara OTT Release: Here's When and Where To Watch Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Film

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara will be available on OTT in September. Check out the release date.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Saiyaara ott release
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara ott release date Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Saiyaara is tentatively set to release on OTT on September 12

  • The romantic drama was released in theatres on July 18

  • It starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara is yet to complete one month in theatres, but still, the romantic drama is minting moolah at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the domestic market. We have seen how Saiyaara's fever took over the nation, as it connected well, especially with younger viewers, particularly Gen Z. Social media was flooded with videos from theatres where youngsters were seen weeping, cheering, dancing, and sharing their emotional reactions after watching Mohit Suri's film. The movie is all set to make its way to OTT soon.

When and where is Saiyaara releasing on OTT?

YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma has re-shared a social media post revealing Saiyaara's OTT release date (tentative). According to the post, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film will be available to stream on the OTT giant Netflix on September 12. However, the makers are yet to make the official announcement.

Still - IMDB
Saiyaara Review: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Strain To Distinguish Rudderless Melodrama

BY Debanjan Dhar

Saiyaara box office

Saiyaara, which had a theatrical release on July 18, created a tsunami at the box office. It has become the highest-earning romantic film in the history of Indian cinema. It made a gross collection of over Rs 500 crore worldwide and Rs 320 crore in India, as per reports. The film marks Ahaan's debut film, and Aneet's first film as a female lead. She was earlier seen in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Ahaan played Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, while Aneet played the character Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film is about love, loss, sacrifices, heartbreak and joy.

Anurag Basu denies umours of Kartik Aaryan starrer being rescripted after Saiyaara - Getty
Anurag Basu Responds To Claims Of Rewriting Script Of Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Starrer After Saiyaara’s Success

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Meanwhile, post the success of Saiyaara, Ahaan and Aneet were honoured with IMDB's Breakout Star STARmeter Awards, for their stellar performances. The decision was taken based on IMDB's Popular Indian Celebrities rankings.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son