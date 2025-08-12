Saiyaara OTT Release: Here's When and Where To Watch Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Film

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara is yet to complete one month in theatres, but still, the romantic drama is minting moolah at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the domestic market. We have seen how Saiyaara's fever took over the nation, as it connected well, especially with younger viewers, particularly Gen Z. Social media was flooded with videos from theatres where youngsters were seen weeping, cheering, dancing, and sharing their emotional reactions after watching Mohit Suri's film. The movie is all set to make its way to OTT soon.