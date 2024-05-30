South Cinema

Watch: Nandamuri Balakrishna Pushes Away Actress Anjali On Stage At 'Gangs Of Godavari' Event, Netizens Furious

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has faced significant backlash on social media after a video of him pushing away actress Anjali at an event surfaced.

X
'Gangs of Godavari' Event Photo: X
info_icon

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has faced significant backlash on social media following the emergence of a video showing him pushing away actress Anjali at an event. Balakrishna, serving as the chief guest at a pre-release event for the actress’ upcoming movie ‘Gangs of Godavari,’ alongside Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty, is seen in the viral Reddit clip pushing Anjali away on stage after she couldn’t hear what he was saying. Despite Anjali laughing it off, the internet was stunned by Balakrishna’s actions.

In a viral video, Balakrishna is seen on stage as a special guest at a promotional event for ‘Gangs of Godavari.’ Dressed in a white sherwani, he takes centre stage and politely asks the film’s actors, Neha Shetty (attired in a grey crop top and skirt) and Anjali (wearing a white sari), to step aside. However, moments later, he pushes the latter away, nearly causing her to stumble and fall. Initially surprised, Anjali quickly laughs it off along with Neha and others on stage, while Nandamuri maintains a stern expression, continuing to address her.

Watch the video here:

The internet was appalled by his mannerism on stage. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to X to repost the video, expressing his dismay with the caption, “Who is this scumbag?” When a fan clarified that the man in question is Nandamuri Balakrishna, a veteran Telugu superstar, an Andhra Pradesh MLA, and the son of the legendary Telugu actor NT Rama Rao, the director responded, “Scumbag x 100.”

Many other netizens were extremely upset with Balakrishna and called him out for being “disrespectful” to women. One user wrote, “It’s crazy how so many people give him a free pass by saying sh*t like ‘it’s just balayya.’” Another one said, “A talented actress treated like sh*t.” Another user stated, “This man is a superstar, a successful politician and he’s on stage being cheered as he pushes a woman co-star.” One more reads, “Typical Indian male trying to show masculinity by battering a woman.” Another commented, “For additional context: That actress has done more than 50+ movies. More than half of them as a lead. Sad that this is the state of the industry and it hurts that there is no transforming this. Won’t be surprised if there comes a pr spin on this.”

Currently, Nandamuri Balakrishna is in the process of filming his 109th movie, which is slated for release in both Telugu and Hindi. As for ‘Gangs of Godavari,’ the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises