In her response to Annapoornamma, Chinmayi talked about the difficulties that women often go through, like problems in emergencies, work, and getting basic things, especially in rural areas. She talked about the systemic oppression that women go through daily. She emphasized the importance of changing society to make sure women are safe and treated equally. She disagreed with old ideas that tried to limit women to certain roles and places. She fought the age-old fashioned beliefs and stood firm in what she was trying to say.