Chinmayi Sripada is known not just for her melodious voice but also for her ability to speak up when necessary. The singer has been vocal about advocating for women’s rights, especially after MeToo. Recently senior Telugu actor Annapoornamma spoke about women’s issues. Her statement courted a sharp response from the singer.
Annapoornamma spoke about women’s issues in the industry and commented on how women do not necessarily need freedom. She also questioned women’s activities in the night. Her statement did not go down well with Chinmayi Sripada. Taking to her social media, the singer expressed her disappointment especially when she adored her work.
Sripada talked about the toll of witnessing respected figures from the industry engaging in propagating regressive views and beliefs. The singer pointed out how absurd the comment was and added how people of all genders should enjoy fundamental rights and freedoms. Sripada is still facing the brunt of calling out Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu during MeToo. After she called out the lyricist, she was denied opportunities in the industry. However, she remained undeterred in her fight and continued to stand by what she had said.
In her response to Annapoornamma, Chinmayi talked about the difficulties that women often go through, like problems in emergencies, work, and getting basic things, especially in rural areas. She talked about the systemic oppression that women go through daily. She emphasized the importance of changing society to make sure women are safe and treated equally. She disagreed with old ideas that tried to limit women to certain roles and places. She fought the age-old fashioned beliefs and stood firm in what she was trying to say.