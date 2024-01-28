On January 27, a video featuring Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hitting his student went viral on social media. In the clip, he was seen thrashing the individual with footwear. Netizens slammed Khan for his behaviour. Singer Chinmayi Sripada has also criticised Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for physically assaulting the student.
Chinmayi Sripada Slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan For Assaulting A Student, Calls It 'Horrendous'
Chinmayi Sripada shared a statement on X, reacting to the incident. She called Rahat's behaviour 'horrendous', and wrote, "Some of these people behave like such gentle, soft-spoken souls in public, one would never think they’d be capable of such inhumane behaviour. If only cameras existed earlier - more of those we celebrate as so-called greats would have been exposed for what they actually were to other people. Horrendous (sic)."
Chinmayi also shared Khan's clarification video and further slammed him for justifying what he has done. She wrote, "The justification he gives here “The teacher showers love on the students when they do well; and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake.” Gurus get protected by the ‘divinity’ of their position, regardless of the faith / religion they practice - all their transgressions, from violence, emotional abuse to sexual abuse is condoned for the sake of their ‘artistry’, ‘talent’ etc etc. This needs to stop (sic)."
In the video, the Qawwali singer is seen slapping and brutally hitting a man while enquiring about a bottle. The man was heard saying, “I have no idea about it''.
Later, the singer shared a video with the student and his father and explained the entire situation. He said, “This is about a personal issue between an ustad and shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relationship is between a teacher and a student. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished.”
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also said he had apologized to his student after the incident. The student also clarified that he had misplaced a bottle containing holy water.
The student said in the video, “There was no ill intention behind his actions. He is like my father. He loves us a lot. The man who is spreading this video is trying to defame my ustad''.