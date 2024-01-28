Chinmayi also shared Khan's clarification video and further slammed him for justifying what he has done. She wrote, "The justification he gives here “The teacher showers love on the students when they do well; and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake.” Gurus get protected by the ‘divinity’ of their position, regardless of the faith / religion they practice - all their transgressions, from violence, emotional abuse to sexual abuse is condoned for the sake of their ‘artistry’, ‘talent’ etc etc. This needs to stop (sic)."