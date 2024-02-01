Chinmayi Sripada Slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Apology, Calls Out The 'Guru-Shishya Parampara'

Chinmayi Sripada also empasised that several popular musicians are ‘alleged sexual offenders.’ She also said that this form of violence by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on a student is not new. She continued, “It’s not going to make any dent for such artistes, because fan worship is blind. If you look at the transgressions of a lot of these musicians, I don’t think anybody really cares. You really think all the artistes who are at this peak of stardom have a squeaky-clean image? No. This is some sort of expression of a pure alpha male.”