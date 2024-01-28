On Saturday night, a video of Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan went viral video on social media where he was purportedly assaulting a man. The video was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter). In the disturbing visuals, the Qawwali singer is seen slapping and brutally hitting the individual while enquiring about a bottle. The man was heard saying, “I have no idea about it''. People who were present at the scene were trying to pull the singer away from the man to save him. Post the video started doing the rounds on social media, netizens slammed the Pakistani singer left, right and centre. Later, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued a clarification, calling it a ''personal issue''.