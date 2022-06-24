Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Instagram Suspends Singer Chinmayi Sripada's Account

Instagram suspended singer Chinmayi Sripada's account after her DMs were blocked due to the harassment she was facing.

Chinmayi Sripada Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 3:07 pm

A day after singer Chinmayi Sripada shared pictures of her newborn twin babies with husband Rahul Ravindran, her Instagram account has been suspended.

Sripada, who, however, saw this coming after her DM's were blocked, had a backup account created through which she has started posting her content for quite a while now.

These social media businesses apparently, operate differently and take surprising actions in the name of policies. If we are to believe vocalist Sripada, who is best known for providing a voice for noted actresses, especially Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Instagram has taken extreme measures in her current situation.

Sripada has been subjected to a lot of abuse on social media since she spoke out for the #MeToo movement and named some prominent figures in the Tamil film industry who exploit women and attempted to engage in sexual misconduct with girls.

[With Inputs from IANS]

