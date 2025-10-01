Tere Ishk Mein Teaser: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Starrer Is A Soulful Saga Of Love And Passion

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, will hit the screens on November 28, 2025.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Tere Ishk Mein teaser out
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein teaser out Photo: YouTube
  • Tere Ishk Mein teaser is filled with love, rage and loss

  • Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer revolves around an intense love story

  • Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama will release on November 28, 2025

The makers on Wednesday unveiled the official teaser of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama marks Dhanush and Sanon's maiden collaboration. The teaser gives us a glimpse of an intense love story.

Tere Ishk Mein is Dhanush and director Rai's third film after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021).

Tere Ishk Mein teaser

The 2-minute and 4-second teaser starts with the haldi ceremony of Mukti (played by Sanon), who looks shocked when she sees bruised Shankar (played by Dhanush) entering the venue and walking up to her. He looks enraged and tells Mukti that he had gone to Benaras to immerse the ashes of his late father in the Ganga. He also says that he has brought gangajal for her so that she can wash away her sins before starting a new life. Shankar then pours gangajal on Mukti.

The teaser also gives us glimpses of Shankar and Mukti's romance in the past. They seem to have an intense love story. We also see Dhanush's character fighting with miscreants, while Kriti can be seen smoking and drinking, drowned in pain.

The title track in the background by Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and music by AR Rahman, perfectly matches the setting of the film.

Watch the teaser here.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced by Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It is written by Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

The romantic saga is all set to hit the screens in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

