Mastiii 4 Teaser: Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh Make Hilarious Comeback With More Fun And Chaos

Mastiii 4 teaser: Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh are back. Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film will arrive in theatres on November 21, 2025.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mastiii 4 teaser
Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh in Mastiii 4 teaser Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The teaser for Mastiii 4 was unveiled on Tuesday

  • The film brings back the OGs Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi

  • The adult comedy will hit the screens on November 21, 2025

Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi are back with the fourth instalment of Mastii after a gap of nine years. The teaser for Mastiii 4 was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film will arrive in theatres on November 21, 2025.

The one-minute and 24-second teaser starts with a scene from the first instalment, which was released in 2004, where Riteish, Aftab and Vivek's characters are seen ogling a woman. Cut to 2025, all three are seen wearing the outfit of a magician. In most of the scenes, Aftab is seen saying a dialogue from his first part, “Friends, I got an idea”. He also says, “Remember part one, two and three and know that this is Mastiii four.” Riteish can be seen flirting with a foreigner with his double-meaning jokes and towards the end of the teaser, Vivek reminds them what happens to a married man when he is having an affair with a woman.

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in Haq teaser - YouTube
Haq Teaser: Yami Gautam And Emraan Hashmi Starrer Is Inspired By The Landmark Shah Bano Case

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch Mastiii 4 teaser here.

Mohanlal's Vrusshabha teaser out - Instagram/Mohanlal
Vrusshabha Teaser: Mohanlal As A Warrior King Follows The 'Destiny's Call'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The first part released in 2004, starring Vivek, Aftab, Riteish and Ajay Devgn. It was directed by Indra Kumar. It was about three married friends having an extramarital affair. Later, they become the prime suspects in a murder case.

It was followed by the second instalment, Grand Masti in 2013, and Great Grand Masti in 2016, both helmed by Indra.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

  4. Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

  5. Where Do We Stand With Waqf Now

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  3. Tears and Politics Intertwine At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures