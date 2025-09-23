Mastiii 4 Teaser: Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh Make Hilarious Comeback With More Fun And Chaos

The one-minute and 24-second teaser starts with a scene from the first instalment, which was released in 2004, where Riteish, Aftab and Vivek's characters are seen ogling a woman. Cut to 2025, all three are seen wearing the outfit of a magician. In most of the scenes, Aftab is seen saying a dialogue from his first part, “Friends, I got an idea”. He also says, “Remember part one, two and three and know that this is Mastiii four.” Riteish can be seen flirting with a foreigner with his double-meaning jokes and towards the end of the teaser, Vivek reminds them what happens to a married man when he is having an affair with a woman.