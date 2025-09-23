Mastiii 4 Teaser: Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh Make Hilarious Comeback With More Fun And Chaos

The teaser for Mastiii 4 was unveiled on Tuesday
The film brings back the OGs Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi
The adult comedy will hit the screens on November 21, 2025
Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi are back with the fourth instalment of Mastii after a gap of nine years. The teaser for Mastiii 4 was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film will arrive in theatres on November 21, 2025.
The one-minute and 24-second teaser starts with a scene from the first instalment, which was released in 2004, where Riteish, Aftab and Vivek's characters are seen ogling a woman. Cut to 2025, all three are seen wearing the outfit of a magician. In most of the scenes, Aftab is seen saying a dialogue from his first part, “Friends, I got an idea”. He also says, “Remember part one, two and three and know that this is Mastiii four.” Riteish can be seen flirting with a foreigner with his double-meaning jokes and towards the end of the teaser, Vivek reminds them what happens to a married man when he is having an affair with a woman.
Watch Mastiii 4 teaser here.
The first part released in 2004, starring Vivek, Aftab, Riteish and Ajay Devgn. It was directed by Indra Kumar. It was about three married friends having an extramarital affair. Later, they become the prime suspects in a murder case.
It was followed by the second instalment, Grand Masti in 2013, and Great Grand Masti in 2016, both helmed by Indra.