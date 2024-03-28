Did You Know? Kanye West Isn’t The One Behind Bianca Censori’s Revealing Fashion Sense

It has been a hot topic of discussion ever since Kanye West got hitched to Bianca Censori. People have speculated that it’s Kanye West who is actually the one behind making Bianca Censori sport some of the most outrageously revealing outfits. However, new reports now suggest that it’s not the work of Kanye West. He isn’t the one pushing Bianca Censori towards an almost obscene fashion sense.
So then, who is it?
As per reports, it’s Bianca Censori who is the only one responsible for her sleezy sense of style. She always had an explicit style sense, and it’s not that Kanye West is actually compelling her or pushing her towards the same. Reports further suggest that Bianca Censori’s parents had shown a massive concern about her daughter since a really long time. Her father even wanted to sit down with Kanye West and talk to him about the entire thing, but he hasn’t been able to catch a hold of him yet.
People on social media have been time and again feeling that Kanye West is probably trying to fill the void of Kim Kardashian in his life by getting hitched to Bianca Censori. Fans keep commenting as to how similar Bianca Censori’s looks and fashion sense is to that of Kim Kardashian. But these reports clearly point to the fact that it isn’t Kanye West’s doing, and Bianca Censori herself always had a striking sense of style.
Neither Bianca Censori nor Kanye West have ever spoken about the entire matter. The matter about the dressing sense and their pictures together is something that constantly keeps the couple in news. Let’s wait and watch if they ever come out and talk about this or they just keep on savouring the fame that’s coming out of it.
On the work front, Kanye West’s ‘Vultures 1’ has been a massive success and brought him back in the top rankings once again.